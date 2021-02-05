RenewableUK: UK battery storage pipeline hits 16GW

Trade body charts rapid rise of battery storage market and growth of less-established storage technologies in update to Energy Storage Project Intelligence Report

The UK's battery storage pipeline has grown 50 per cent in the last 14 months amid soaring demand for projects that can balance an increasingly renewables-heavy grid, according to statistics published this morning by RenewableUK.

The latest edition of the industry body's Energy Storage Project Intelligence Report reveals there is now more than 16.1GW of battery storage projects operating, under construction or being planned in the UK, up from the 10.5GW counted by the group in December 2019.

The update calculates the UK now has 1.1GW of battery storage in operation, compared to 0.7GW 14 months ago. It estimates a further 0.6GW of battery storage is under construction, 8.3GW of capacity is consented, and 1.6GW is in the planning system.

RenewableUK's director of future electricity systems Barnaby Wharton said the report was the most comprehensive look at the UK's growing energy storage sector to date, touting the analysis as the "deepest dive ever into the state of play".

Legislation that came into force last December that lifted restrictions on the size of battery projects that local planning authorities are able approve will add momentum to the rapidly-growing market, Wharton predicted. Previously, large battery projects had to be given permission by central government, which resulted in a more time consuming, complex, and expensive process for developers.

"We're already seeing grid-scale batteries of 50MW being built, providing valuable flexibility to the grid, and we expect many projects with an even larger capacity will be submitted into the planning system following the removal of the 50MW cap," he said.

Today's update also highlights the growth of more cutting-edge and less-established forms of energy storage, identifying a 6GW pipeline of energy storage from liquified and compressed air, pumped hydro, flywheels, and gravity-based technologies.

Once these technologies are taken into account and the full spectrum of energy storage is considered, the UK's storage pipeline hits 22GW, RenewableUK said.

Wharton predicted the maturation of these technologies would further expand the market and urged the government to now introduce measures to establish a more attractive investment and operating environment for the sector.

"There's no doubt that the energy storage market will continue to grow as we scale up using a variety of innovative technologies - not just lithium batteries but also flywheels, compressed air, liquid air, and gravity-based storage," he said. "This cutting-edge technology is another example of how the UK is a world leader in building modern power systems. However, many of our projects need access to capital at a lower cost and more stable revenues".

The government should set out how it plans to make revenue streams for storage projects clearer in the update to the Smart System and Flexibility Plan due this Spring, Wharton advised.

"We also need a stable network charging regime and a long-term vision for the sector to encourage further investment by cutting-edge companies," he said.