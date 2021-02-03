RenewableUK announces new CEO

Dan McGrail, CEO of Siemens Engines, to take up reins at influential trade body

RenewableUK has today announced that Dan McGrail, currently CEO of Siemens Engines, is to join the trade body as its new chief executive in May.

McGrail will replace outgoing chief executive Hugh McNeil who is to step down after five years at the helm of the influential industry group. He takes up the new role at a critical time for the fast-expanding UK renewables industry, as it looks to accelerate deployment of the technologies that will be critical to meeting the UK's medium and long term emissions goal and delivering on the government's promise of a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

McGrail has worked in the energy industry for nearly 20 years, having joined Siemens UK in 2004 after graduating from Liverpool John Moores University with a degree in International Business Studies and Spanish.

Between 2010 and 2014 McGrail led Siemens plans to develop and invest in offshore wind turbine manufacturing in the UK, securing the world-class offshore wind turbine blade factory and port facility in Hull, negotiating with the UK government and overseeing one of the company's most significant factory investments in its recent history.

He then served as Managing Director of Siemens Power Generation from 2014 to 2017, expanding the company's activities in the thermal power market before becoming CEO of the Siemens Engines division in November 2017.

A qualified Chartered Management Accountant who has also recently completed the CBI Leadership programme, McGrail serves as vice-chair of the Association of Decentralised Energy alongside his role at Siemens, having previously served as the group's Chair from 2016 to 2019. During that period he set up the Heat Network Industry Council to engage politicians and drive policy reform to build zero carbon heat networks.

"I'm very excited to be taking up this new role representing over 400 of the most dynamic companies working in the entire energy sector," McGrail said. "RenewableUK's members are driving the energy transition faster than anyone could have predicted, from our world-leading offshore wind industry to onshore wind and innovative marine power, energy storage and renewable hydrogen. We'll need all these technologies to get to net zero at the lowest cost for consumers, and I can't wait to start working with RenewableUK members as they invest in projects across the country, create thousands of new jobs and grow the UK supply chain in the years ahead."

The appointment was welcomed by current RenewableUK chief executive Hugh McNeal, who said the industry had "come a long way in the last few years and wind energy is at the heart of our future energy system".

"RenewableUK is delivering for our members and I'm confident that it will go from strength to strength with Dan in charge," he added. "He will be an outstanding CEO; he's a creative entrepreneur with an exceptionally strong track record on bringing the industrial benefits of wind energy to the UK at scale. Having worked closely with him on the Hull project, I know how much he cares about continuing to expand the supply chain as a priority for the industry."

His comments were echoed by RenewableUK's Chair Stephen Bull, who said McGrail was "joining us at a crucial time for the sector, as the Prime Minister has put the growth of renewables at the heart of his plans for a Green Industrial Revolution".

"Our industry will create tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs and become the backbone of the UK's modern energy system over the course of this decade," he said. "Dan is passionate about the energy transition and about creating an open, inclusive and diverse working environment which will attract talented people from a wide range of backgrounds to join us as we build the energy system of the future."

McGrail joins at a time when the UK renewables industry is positioned for continued growth, following plummeting costs and the government's decision to set an ambitious target for offshore wind capacity and allow onshore wind and solar projects to bid for clean power contracts.

However, significant policy and deployment challenges remain for the sector, including demanding planning conditions, grid connection barriers, uncertainty over the precise role of energy storage and hydrogen production, debates over the future of carbon pricing mechanisms in the UK, and limited support for the nascent marine energy industry.