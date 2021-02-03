Amazon unveils plans for clean, green, and serene headquarters

The Helix, an alternative workspace integrating work with nature, will be open to the public select weekends every month

The site's design aims to encourage connection with nature, walking and cycling, and uses 100 per cent clean electricity to heat and cool buildings

Amazon has unveiled a cutting-edge green design for the site of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, featuring integrated gardens and buildings that will use all-electric heating and cooling powered by clean energy from a nearby solar farm.

Designed by leading architecture firm NBBJ, the plans seek to "infuse nature into the urban landscape and create a unique, sustainable environment", the online retail giant said in a statement.

Named PenPlace, the site encompasses 2.8m square feet of office space distributed across three 22-story buildings designed to be LEED Platinum standards, the highest certification issued by the US Green Building Council. The buildings are to use an all-electric central heating and cooling system run on 100 per cent renewable energy sourced from a solar farm located in nearby Pittsylvania County.

An area known as "The Helix" will encourage employees to connect with nature, the firm said. A space shaped like a double helix - evoking natural elements "from the geometry of our own DNA to the elemental form of galaxies, weather patterns, pinecones and seashells" - will be filled with gardens studded with native trees and nature-inspired artworks.

The site will also encompass an amphitheatre overlooking a central green, a forest grove, retail pavilions, restaurants, a dog run, and a childcare centre, the firm added. Bike lanes and walkways will encourage low carbon modes of transport, while office buildings will be fitted with bike entrances and facilities. Deliveries and docking activity will occur underground to minimise the presence of motor vehicles.

PenPlace will join Amazon's existing headquarters in Seattle, where the tech giant - which has made a string of huge investments in clean energy and transport in recent years as well as committing to becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2040 - has also placed nature centre-stage in a garden area known as 'The Spheres'.