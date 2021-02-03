Heck Foods to experiment with vertically-farmed crops for vegan range

Heck Food aims to cultivate micro herbs and yet to be announced 'experimental crops' at its vertical farm | Credit: Vertical Future

Sausage and burger brand teams up with Vertical Future to build bespoke indoor farm at its headquarters in North Yorkshire

Sausage and burger brand Heck Food is planning to install a vertical indoor farm at its headquarters in North Yorkshire to support its expanding plant-based food range, thanks to a partnership with London-based specialist Vertical Future.

The food manufacturer announced yesterday it plans to cultivate organic "micro herbs" such as basil alongside a host of yet-to-be-revealed "experimental crops" at the bespoke vertical farm, which is to designed and built by Vertical Future.

The crops will allow Heck Foods to "continue creating unique and interesting flavours" for its recently-launched plant-based meat-alternative range, which includes vegan sausages and burgers, the company said.

Heck co-founder, Debbie Keeble, said there were "huge benefits to vertical farming", which requires no pesticides or herbicides and less water than conventional farms, while also curbing food waste and transport emissions, and resulting in "more efficient production, taste control, and better shelf life".

"Micro-nutrients will also provide fantastic health benefits as well as giving us a unique selling point," Keeble added. "We are farmers originally and it's really exciting to now be investing in the future of sustainable, cutting-edge agriculture and not relying on imports."

Established in 2016, Vertical Future now operates two of its own high-tech vertical farm production sites in London, and claims its leafy greens and herbs are regularly used in over 100 restaurants and thousands of households around the UK.

The firm uses specially-designed hydroponic lighting and automated irrigation systems to allow crops to be cultivated in small spaces indoors, thereby reducing the amount of land, water, and pesticides used.

It claims interest in its technology and expertise from potential clients has grown significantly, with discussions currently underway with partners to design and build 35 projects internationally.

Vertical Future CEO Jamie Burrows said growing fresh produce in a fully controlled environment "allows us to 'play god' with flavours, aesthetics, and other characteristics".

"This is because we control all of the different variables associated with plant growth," he explained. "This has massive benefits for healthy brands like Heck as we can use our systems to respond directly to their needs and specifications. What's most interesting is that we can do this in a sustainable way, year-round, on demand, and with absolutely no chemicals. This is a step evolution in food production."