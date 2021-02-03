CBI chief calls for economic response 'more like 1945' to tackle climate and Covid threats

Director-general of Britain's largest business body Tony Danker calls for transformative 10-year economic plan to bounce back from pandemic and put UK on track for net zero emissions

The head of Britain's biggest business body will today call for a new economic vision for the country on a scale similar to that delivered after the Second World War in 1945, warning the triple shock of Brexit, Covid-19, and the climate emergency requires a transformative response.

In a major speech this afternoon, Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, is expected to argue that business and government should be working far more closely together to design a new UK economic strategy for the next decade.

Regional inequality, persistently low levels of business investment, weak productivity growth, and the lack of a clear pathway for address skills shortages all risk the UK falling further behind its international competitors, Danker will say, arguing that action is urgently needed in response to the flurry of challenges the economy now faces.

The UK is still only weeks into an entirely new trade arrangement after leaving the European Union, while the economy is continuing to grapple with a devastating pandemic, and immediate action is required across all sectors to deliver on the country's statutory 2050 net zero target.

Any one of these three shocks alone "is enough to force fresh thinking" and as such the UK's economic plans must be "more like 1945 than 2008", Danker will say, highlighting the creation of the NHS and welfare state after the Second World War as key examples of the radical policy moves that helped drive post-war reconstruction.

"Let's be clear - the scale of the shocks we're facing today - Brexit, Covid, and the climate imperative - demand a similarly dramatic moment of unity and foresight," Danker will say. "Taken together, they make 2021 as pivotal a year as any we can remember."

For comparison, he will also take aim at the sluggish productivity and societal divisions that marked the decade following the last financial crisis. "I know the crisis is far from over, but I believe we have learnt enough already to know that we need a better decade than the last," Danker will say.

As such, the CBI - which speaks on behalf of 190,000 businesses across the UK - aims to come forward in the spring with proposals for an economic strategy through to 2030 that aims to transcend political cycles, deliver growth for every region of the UK, boost British competitiveness and skills, and deliver on the UK's net zero agenda, Danker will say.

And he will argue tackling climate change and the delivery of net zero emissions should form a core part of that plan, highlighting the UK's expertise in carbon capture and storage technologies, electric vehicles, and batteries as areas where the country could enjoy a long term competitive advantage.

"We have now reached a tipping point based on our renewed commitment to net zero targets, requiring a totally different metabolic rate of economic planning, collaboration, and dynamism," he is expected to say. "At current estimates from the Climate Change Committee, UK low carbon investment each year will need to increase from around £10bn in 2020 to around £50bn by 2030."

He will also argue that more long term thinking is needed in both government and business, highlighting the revolving door that is found in Whitehall and in many boardrooms - an approach that has led to five Business Secretaries and four Chancellors in the last five years. "We have been short term - both sides - and failed to unite around a shared plan," Danker will say.

Danker will therefore urge the government to work more closely with business to develop a 10-year economic vision, although he stressed that it was up to business to then play a critical role in delivering on such a strategy.

"Yes, government must let us in to help forge the vision and plan, but meanwhile we uniquely can make things happen," he is expected to say. "Our political leaders can make compacts at COP26, but it's businesses that make the electric cars consumers will buy, and the gigafactories to enable them. The Chancellor can unlock public investment with real opportunity for our challenged construction companies, but they can lead in the use of sustainable materials and modern methods of construction."

"We can make our companies and industries competitive, dynamic, inclusive and sustainable," Danker will argue. "We can practice what we preach. And we can start right now."