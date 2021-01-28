Air taxis and hydrogen flights: Government announces £85m R&D boost for green aviation projects

New R&D funding awards confirmed, as BP and Quantas ink fresh net zero emission partnership

The nascent green aviation sector received a dual boost today as the UK government confirmed a series of multi-million pound R&D funding awards and BP and Quantas inked a new sustainable fuel partnership.

The government announced it has awarded £42m of funding to three green aerospace projects based in Bedford, Bristol, and Cranfield that should trigger nearly £85m of investment in conjunction with industry.

The projects aim to explore how hydrogen and electricity could enable zero-emission flights in the coming years for both short haul routes and new urban air taxi services.

"These trailblazing projects are broadening the horizons of future air travel, towards a greener future where we may be able to hail taxis from the sky rather than on our streets," said Business Minister Paul Scully. "This multi-million-pound boost will help to secure up to 4,750 jobs in these projects spanning the UK, and could pave the way to technological advances that will allow the industry to build back better and greener following the COVID-19 pandemic - and help tackle climate change."

The largest funding boost was provided to a GKN Aerospace-led project known as H2GEAR, which is to receive a £27.2m government grant to support its plans to develop an innovative liquid hydrogen propulsion system for regional air travel.

Meanwhile, ZeroAvia's high profile HyFlyer II was awarded £12.3m to support the scaling up of plans to demonstrate a 19-seater zero emission aircraft that could be available for commercial flights as early as the end of 2023.

And the InCEPTion project, which is led by Blue Bear Systems Research, received a £2.8m government grant to develop a fully-electrified zero-emissions propulsion system that could be used by small aircraft travelling short distances - even within the same city.

"Today's announcement shows how the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) through its long-term funding is stimulating research in technologies to deliver future zero-emission flight," said Gary Elliott, chief executive of the ATI. "The ATI Programme is focused on innovation and sustainability: keeping the UK aerospace sector at the forefront of next-generation technology. And we are delivering vital support for companies both large and small - securing thousands of jobs across the country and generating strong economic return to the UK."

Separately, a cutting-edge project to introduce an Urban Air Port in Coventry for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, such as air taxis and autonomous delivery drones, today announced it had been awarded a £1.2m grant from UK Research and Innovation's Future Flight Challenge.

The project, which is being developed by Urban Air Port with support from Hyundai Motor Group, is the first step in an ambitious plan to install more that install more than 200 zero emission sites worldwide over the next five years.

"As we advance our eVTOL aircraft programme, development of supporting infrastructure is imperative. Air-One is a unique project that is set to help lead the way in developing a robust, accessible and intermodal infrastructure network for future mobility," said Pamela Cohn, Chief Operating Officer for the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group. "We are excited to be part of this partnership in the UK, and look forward to working together to create community impact and opportunity through safe, affordable, and human-centred mobility solutions."

And in further green aviation news, BP and Quantas today announced a strategic partnership in support of their respective net zero emissions goals.

The companies said the collaboration would see them "work together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia".

"At BP, we're focusing on working with corporates in key industrial sectors that currently have significant carbon emissions to manage and need to decarbonise - sectors such as aviation," said William Lin, BP's executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions. "By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Qantas on plans to reach net zero while continuing to deepen our existing relationship."