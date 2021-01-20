'A cry for survival comes from the planet itself': Joe Biden issues climate action rallying call as he is sworn in as 46th US President

Joe Biden delivers stirring speech as he is sworn in as the 46th President of the US and prepares to sign order for US to return to Paris Agreement on his first day in the White House

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, amid high hopes he is set to unleash a historic new era of American climate leadership and turbocharge efforts to put the country on track to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

The new President will sign an executive later today that will commence the process for the US to return to the Paris Agreement and kick off a wave of new climate policies from the incoming administration over the coming months.

Biden's inauguration in Washington DC brings an end to a tumultous four years under Donald Trump, characterised by repeated attempts to spread climate denial and disinformation and an open hostility to the climate agenda. On the policy front, the Trump administration repeatedly attempted to prop up fossil fuel industries and rolled back a raft of environmental regulations.

But in a drastic change in tone from his predessor - who left Washington earlier today after refusing to attend the inauguration - Biden used his speech to push for unity in a fiercely divided country and call for concerted action to drive America's recovery from the devastating coronavirus crisis and tackle long term challenges such as climate change and racial injustice.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day of history and hope; of renewal and resolve," Biden told crowds - significantly pared-back due to Covid-19 restrictions - from the steps of the Capitol building. "Through a crucible for the ages America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy, the will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded."

He went on to lament the millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of businesses lost during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the deep political divisions within the country that have boiled over into violence in recent years. Moreover, Biden made an impassioned cry for bolder action to address escalating environmental and climate crises, in a move thought to be unprecendented for a Presidential inauguration speech in modern times.

"The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer," Biden said. "A cry for the survival comes from the planet itself - a cry that cannot be any more desperate and clear - and now a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat."

"To overcome these challenges requires so much more than words," Biden continued. "It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity. With unity we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs, we can overcome the deadly virus... we can make America once again the leading force for good in the world."

Shortly before Biden's speech, the ceremony had made history with Kamala Harris sworn in as Vice President, becoming the first woman and first person of colour to hold the office.

Earlier in the day outgoing President Donald Trump had snubbed the inauguration ceremony, having left the White House for the final time in a helicopter after delivering a short speech in which he wished the Biden administration "great success" while promising "we will be back in some form".

But while wrangling over Trump's ongoing impeachment process is likely to continue in the coming weeks, all eyes will turn immediately to Biden's first 100 days in office, during which time he and his team have promised to deliver a sweeping climate action agenda, including re-joining the landmark Paris Agreement.

Biden is expected to move immediately to engage on the global stage with world leaders in order to step up efforts to combat the climate crisis, including with the UK which is set to co-host the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

Boris Johnson was one of scores of world leaders who were quick to welcome the start of Biden's presidency today, and the British Prime Minister immediately sought to underscore climate change and Covid-19 as the top issues for cooperation across the Atlantic.

"America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to Covid, and I look forward to working with President Biden," Johnson said in a statement.

The incoming White House administration is expected to further reinforce its commitment to climate action with a slew of executive orders on Biden's first day in office aimed at reversing Trump-era regulatory rollbacks on the environment and instructing the federal government to step up investment in clean technologies.

Among the 15 executive orders Biden has promised to sign within hours of the inauguration are action on the coronavirus crisis which has hit the US hard over the past year killing 400,000 people to date, as well measures to combat racial inequality and re-join the World Health Organisation (WHO).

But near the top of the list will be re-joining the Paris Agreement, a move that will mark a huge signal of intent from Biden as he seeks to re-establish America as a leading player in international climate negotiations ahead of the crucial COP26 Summit in Glasgow later this year.

The executive order will kick off a 30 day process, which would bring the world's largest economy and second biggest emitter back within the auspices of the only global mechanism aimed at curbing greenhouse gases before the end of February.

Biden also plans to issue a number of sweeping executive orders aimed at accelerating domestic decarbonisation efforts, including moves to instruct all federal agencies to undertake a major review of the environmental impact of Trump-era policies and use the government's procurement system - estimated to boast an annual budget of $500bn each year - to ramp up their use of renewable energy and switch to electric vehicles.

And he plans to re-impose Obama-era methane pollution limits for new and existing oil and gas operations which were scrapped by Trump, and ban permits for new oil and gas exploration on public lands and waters, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

In addition, in a move widely welcomed by climate campaigners and conservationists - but which risks souring relations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - the new White House administration plans to issue an order cancelling the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline proposed to transport oil from the US to Canada.

In the first few months of his Presidency, Biden has also promised to convene an international climate summit in order to build momentum on enhancing global commitments to cut emissions and boost climate resilience measures ahead of COP26 in November. He is also expected to join a global effort to phase out the use of HFCs, global warming gases which are commonly found in refrigeration units and air conditioning. And financial regulators are expected to be instructed to introduce new measures to encouraging climate risk reporting and boost investments in green infrastructure.

Commentators have warned Biden's climate agenda can expect to face fierce opposition from Congressional Republicans, the vast majority of whom remain firmly wedded to Trump's rejection of any and all measures to curb emissions. As such, the Biden administration will be restricted in its legislative programme.

However, a razor-thin Democrat majority in the Senate thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' casting vote in the evenly-split chamber means the White House could pass spending bills that contain significant support for the green economy if the fragile coalition of Democrat Senators can be kept together.

The raft of early action from the Biden administration to address the environmental and climate crises received a rapturous welcome from environmental groups and green business leaders around the world.

Andrew Steer, president and CEO of the World Resources Institute (WRI), said the incoming White House team would "put climate at the center of policymaking".

"President Biden can act quickly to reverse Trump's reckless rollbacks of environmental protection and rollout a new ambitious national climate strategy," he said. "Congress can join these efforts by enacting legislation to unleash funding for clean, resilient infrastructure and the electrification of vehicles, and more."

Steer warned the country's challenges "will not go away overnight" as he lamented Trump's "sad legacy ranging from embracing conspiracy theories to stoking racism to backsliding on climate action", but signalled considerable cause for optimism following Biden's victory.

"Hopefully a dark era is coming to a close, and the country can look ahead to brighter days," he said. "The Biden-Harris administration will move to heal the country, as they respond to the health, economic, equity, and climate crises. In prioritising climate action, President Biden can put the United States on stronger footing at home and restore its standing around the world."