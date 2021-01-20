Microsoft teams up with UK start-up to curb climate impact of aircraft contrails

Satavia claims better atmospheric forecasting using AI can eliminate or offset up to 60 per cent of aviation industry's climate impact

Microsoft has teamed up with UK start-up Satavia to study the impact of aircraft contrails on the climate in a move the firms hope will lead to smarter flight planning that could significantly reduce the warming impact of the aviation industry.

Based in Cambridge, Satavia uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to study and reduce the formation of aircraft contrails, the water vapour clouds emerging from plane engines flying above 26,000ft which trap additional heat in the Earth's atmosphere, amplifying aviations impact on the climate.

Aviation is estimated to account for at least 2-3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but studies suggest the climate impact could be higher when taking into account the effect of aircraft contrails. Some estimates indicate the climate impact of contrails could be almost twice as great as aircraft engine emissions.

As such, Satavia is developing an AI platform dubbed DecisionX which uses Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and weather prediction modelling to generate a high resolution replica of the Earth's atmosphere over time. The system is designed to track atmospheric changes such as heat, sunlight, moisture, pressure, temperature, humidity, clouds, and wind speed, among other factors.

By accurately forecasting these weather factors using the platform, Satavia claims aircraft operators should be able to better optimise their flight plans in order to reduce contrail emissions, which it said account for around 60 per cent of aviation's total climate impact.

Dan Baker, Satavia's chief technology officer, said it had also made its atmospheric modelling and tests available to the international scientific community in order to support the development of other solutions for curbing the climate impact of contrails.

"We wanted to open up our data to everyone, since it's an unusually rich data-set in terms of both parameters and resolution," he said. "We're already working with original equipment manufacturers, airlines and military operators in multiple locations, but we're fundamentally a science-based company and we're keen to support scientific research, too."

As well as using the Azure cloud platform, Satavia is also being supported by Microsoft in the UK and France through the US tech giant's AI Factory support programme for start-ups focused on solving major economic and societal challenges.

It forms part of Microsoft's efforts to become a carbon negative company by 2030 and "remove" all the carbon dioxide ever emitted by the company since it was founded in 1975.

Michael Wignall, Azure business lead at Microsoft UK, said the firm was committed to tackling climate change across the world "not only through our own actions but by making our tools available to help others reduce human-led impact on the planet".

"By modelling the Earth's atmosphere, Satavia is helping the aviation sector understand more about its environmental impact," he explained. "We want to show that we can implement ultra-high-impact applications - like eliminating 60 per cent of aviation's climate impact with a single hyperscale platform solution - while simultaneously going carbon neutral or even carbon negative."

In other sustainable aviation news, the Orkney Islands in Scotland have been earmarked as a major UK test hub for low carbon fight, as part of a £3.7m project announced today that is being part-funded by the government.

The Sustainable Aviation Test Environment project will create the UK's first operationally-based, low carbon aviation test centre at Kirkwall Airport on the Orkneys, where a host of green aircraft developers including Ampaire, ZeroAvia, Loganair, Windracers, and Flarebright are set to trial their technologies.

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) said the new project would initially operate for 18 months and will look at how to implement zero carbon airport infrastructure using green energy sources, while also assessing the potential socio-economic impact of new technologies and services in the region.

"Project SATE will place the Highlands and Islands at the vanguard of the adoption of next-generation aircraft and spearhead the aviation industry's response to climate change," said Inglis Lyon, managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, which operates Kirkwall Airport.

However, elsewhere there was a blow to Boris Johnson's ambitions of turning the UK into a world leader in zero carbon aviation, after it emerged yesterday that Shell has pulled out of a joint venture with British Airways and sustainable aviation fuels developer Velocys to develop a low carbon aviation fuels hub on Humberside.

Plans to build a flagship sustainable jet fuels plant in Immingham are still being driven by BA and Velocys, according to the Guardian, but Shell is now set to leave the project, which aims to begin supplying aviation fuel made from non-recyclable household waste within five years.

The oil giant stressed that it remains committed to supporting the development of new low carbon aviation fuels and the move comes just days after the company agreed to join another project in Canada which plans to produce more than double the green fuel from less than half the waste compared to the UK project, the newspaper reported.