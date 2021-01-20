Ørsted gives green light for green hydrogen pilot project

Offshore wind giant confirms final investment decision for trailblazing H2RES project, as it looks to deliver first green hydrogen in late 2021

Ambitious plans to harness offshore wind power to produce green hydrogen took a major step forward today, as leading renewables developer Ørsted confirmed a final investment decision to proceed with its high profile H2RES demonstration project.

The development, located at Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen, Denmark, will see the clean energy giant harness power from its offshore wind turbines to produce hydrogen for the first time.

The H2RES project will have a capacity of 2 MW and the facility will produce up to around 1,000kg of renewable hydrogen daily, with the first shipments of the clean gas slated for later this year. The gas will then be used to fuel road transport in Greater Copenhagen and on Zealand.

Martin Neubert, executive vice president and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, hailed the significance of a project that aims to demonstrate how hydrogen produced using offshore wind power can help to both store intermittent renewable energy and decarbonise hard to abate sectors.

"We see renewable hydrogen and other sustainable fuels as cornerstones in reaching net zero emissions by 2050, and H2RES will contribute with key learnings to turn Europe's ambitious build-out targets for renewable hydrogen into a new industrial success story," he said. "With the right framework in place that incentivises the shift away from fossil fuels, renewable hydrogen can decarbonise transport and heavy industry, which is paramount to creating a world that runs entirely on green energy."

Green hydrogen produced using renewable power is currently considerably more expensive than hydrogen produced using natural gas. But a growing number of renewables developers are confident they can emulate the cost reduction curves they have experienced in the wind and solar sectors in the emerging green hydrogen market.

Ørsted has ambitions to be one of the leading players in the space and over the past 18 months has partnered with different consortia on seven renewable hydrogen projects in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

"H2RES is an example of how public co-funding coupled with a committed hydrogen industry and ambitious offtakers can drive the decarbonisation of the transport sector," said Anders Nordstrøm, Vice President and Head of Ørsted's hydrogen activities, noting how the project had been supported by funding from the Danish Energy Agency and a coalition of technology specialists. "H2RES is a small but important step towards large-scale renewable hydrogen production, and it will allow us to demonstrate how offshore wind combined with onshore electrolysis can offer decarbonisation beyond direct electrification," he added.

Specifically, the H2RES project will investigate how to best combine an electrolyser with the fluctuating power supply from offshore wind, using Ørsted's two 3.6 MW offshore wind turbines at Avedøre Holme.

The news came on the same day as Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS), a provider of electrolysers, was confirmed as the electrolysis technology partner for the project.

"The H2RES project with Ørsted and consortium partners is a major opportunity to demonstrate how our electrolysis transforms green power to green hydrogen," said GHS CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen. "Ørsted is leading the way in this field, and we are thrilled to be chosen as their electrolysis partner for this project, which will solve one of the big challenges in the green transformation, namely, to convert wind power into green fuel for road transport."