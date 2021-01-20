UK housebuilders to face 'zero carbon ready' standard from 2025

Government confirms Future Homes Standard will apply to any new homes built from 2025, delivering a major uptick in the pace of the shift away from gas boilers - but campaigners are left disappointed by failure to adopt more rapid timetable

All new homes built from 2025 will need to be 'zero carbon ready' in the UK under fresh green building standards published by the government yesterday, which should lead to a major uptick in investment in clean technologies and greener building materials while drastically curbing the market for traditional gas boilers.

However, green building advocates were left disappointed by the move, after Ministers rejected proposals for an earlier date for the introduction of the new standards, fuelling fears new homes built over the next four years will have to undertake costly upgrades in the future to reduce their emissions in line with the UK's net zero goals.

The Future Homes Standard, which was published yesterday following public consultation, sets out plans to phase out fossil fuel heating systems from new homes, in addition to improving energy efficiency standards for new and existing homes and commercial buildings.

Buildings account for a significant proportion of the UK's carbon footprint, but with the majority of homes and businesses reliant on fossil fuel gas for heating and cooking, decarbonising the building stock is widely seen as one of the biggest technical and political challenges in the net zero transition.

The suite of new standards are therefore aimed at driving up demand for low carbon construction processes and products - such as heat pumps, energy efficient lighting, enhanced insulation, and ventilation - in order to drive down both CO2 emissions and consumer energy bills.

"Improving the energy performance of buildings is vital to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and protecting the environment for future generations to come," said Housing Minister Christopher Pincher. "The radical new standards announced today will not only improve energy efficiency of existing homes and other buildings, but will also ensure our new homes are fit for the future, by reducing emissions from new homes by at least 75 per cent."

However, the timetable for the introduction of the new standards sparked criticism from green groups. Late last year Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution had initially suggested all new homes would have to be built to 'zero carbon ready' standards from 2023, but the government later retracted the target date, blaming a "technical error" for its inclusion in the document.

As such, a number of green groups, climate experts, and some housebuilding firms had been hoping the standards would come into force sooner than 2025, and have warned the 2025 date would undermine the UK's chances of meeting its recently adopted emissions target for 2030, which requires a 68 per cent cut against 1990 levels by the end of the decade.

But the government yesterday confirmed the Future Homes Standard would apply from 2025, which it said would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from newly built homes by 75-80 per cent from current levels.

Ministers are understood to have faced intense lobbying from some housebuilders who have argued introducing the standards as early as 2023 would not give them enough to time to build up the necessary supply chains and skills base to comply with the new rules, and as such could drive up the cost of new homes.

As such, the government appears to have opted for a compromise interim arrangement, stressing that through to 2025 housebuilders would still have to meet stringent green standards. All new homes built in the UK would be expected to produce 31 per cent lower carbon emissions from this year, compared to 2013 levels, under a set of interim building regulations aimed at preparing the industry for meeting the tougher requirements of the Future Homes Standard in four years' time, the government said. However, the interim standards had originally been slated for implementation from 2020, but have now been pushed back due to the Covid-19 crisis, the government confirmed.

"We expect that the increase in carbon and primary energy targets in the 2021 standard will drive a large proportion of developers to phase out fossil-fuels now, ahead of the introduction of the Future Buildings Standard," the consultation document states.

It adds: "We recognise that the construction industry will need to develop the necessary supply chains, skills and practices to deliver low-carbon heat and highly energy efficient buildings to this timescale."

Elsewhere, the document also sets out higher energy efficiency standards for existing homes, including for extensions, replacements, repairs, and parts for windows, heat pumps, cooling systems, and fixed lighting, among other products.

In addition, local authorities will now be allowed to set their own higher energy efficiency standards for new homes in their area, the government confirmed, following previous concerns new building regulations could restrict more ambitious councils from introducing more demanding standards for developments in their jurisdiction.

New requirements for additional ventilation and indoor air quality monitoring in high-risk commercial buildings such as offices buildings and gyms are also included in the new plans, which the government said would help to reduce the potential risk of spreading infections and combat indoor pollution.

And it details plans to include new requirements in building regulations to mitigate overheating in buildings, a risk that is expected to continue growing in the coming years and planet's climate warms in response to carbon emissions. The document notes that around 2,000 heat-related deaths occur each year in England and Wales, a figure expected to triple to over 7,000 by the middle of the century as a result of climate change.

Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive of the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), welcomed the new homes and building standards for bringing "much-needed clarity to our industry" and predicted the interim standards would help put the industry on a path towards zero carbon buildings, but she stressed that it was "regrettable" the Future Homes Standard would not be coming into force until 2025.

She also praised the decision to ensure local authorities retain the freedom to introduce more ambitious standards. "The many local authorities that have declared climate emergencies will also be relieved that government has confirmed that in the immediate term they can still set higher energy performance standards for new homes than those mandated by building regulations," Hirigoyen said. "But they, like us, will be disappointed that Government hasn't completely ruled out curtailing their powers in the future."

Similarly, Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, gave the new rules a mixed welcome, criticising the government for "backtracking" on its previous suggestion the Future Homes Standard would come into force in 2023, rather than 2025. "There is little reason for the delay, with the result being more than half a million leaky houses that will be occupied by families facing higher bills than necessary," she said.

But Ralston welcomed "positive signs elsewhere" in the new green building policy framework that should herald a step change in the pace of the transition away from gas boilers. "Moving away from polluting and unreliable gas boilers is essential if the government is to make our homes net zero compatible," she added. "Starting with new houses is the lowest hanging fruit and should give the clean heat industry a leg up to begin climate proofing tens of millions of homes."