Has Covid-19 changed the conversation around sustainable investing?

Schroders investment experts explain what impact the pandemic has had on sustainable investing and what it means for the future

Sustainable investing is not just about a company's financial success, but how it achieves that success. The importance of considering all stakeholders is intrinsic to the approach.

Those stakeholders range from employees to shareholders to wider society. The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on how companies treat their employees, protect their customers, and help guide their suppliers through a time of crisis.

With vaccines on the way, the effects of the pandemic should - hopefully - start to fade. Below, three of Schroders' sustainable investors offer their thoughts on how the pandemic has changed the conversation around sustainable investing, and what they expect the long-term impact to be.

Has the pandemic changed how you, as investors, speak to companies?

Nicholette MacDonald-Brown, Schroders' head of European blend (NMB): "As sustainable investors, our engagement with companies for a long time now has included questions about how they treat all their stakeholders. But if I think back to the 2008 global financial crisis, the conversations then were very different to the conversations we're having now. Back then, it was all about profit margins and balance sheets whereas now those things are discussed in partnership with the treatment of employees and suppliers."

Katherine Davidson, Schroders' global and international equity portfolio manager (KD): "The dialogue has changed between investors and companies. ESG (environmental, social, governance) concerns used to be mainly discussed in terms of the 'E' but this year it's become very clear that the social aspect is just as important. This is a broad conversation that's happening in the media and wider society as well. How companies treat their staff, manage their supply chains and keep their customers safe is not solely of interest to investors."

Will this focus on sustainability last?

NMB: "I think it will last and in simple terms it's largely down to investment performance. The relative success of sustainable funds this year is very important because it was their first big test. This shows that sustainability isn't a ‘luxury' that investors can only afford to think about in the good times; it's crucial in tough economic times too. Looking just at the European benchmarks, the MSCI Europe ESG leaders index returned -1.9 per cent year-to-date compared to -5.6 per cent for the broad MSCI Europe index (source: Morningstar, as at 30 November 2020). For me, this shows the sustainability debate will persist."

Saida Eggerstedt, Schroders' head of sustainable credit, (SE): "I think the pressure for companies to demonstrate good practice has gone up. After all, there is plenty of choice for investors: the economic difficulties of this year have seen many companies seek new funding by issuing debt or equity. Investors can therefore be selective. Let's not forget the role of governments and regulators in this too: many companies have sought some kind of state support, whether via loans or access to furlough schemes. Governments want to see high standards from companies in terms of social and environmental behaviour if they are going to get state help and this will extend beyond the current crisis."

KD: "We're starting to call it a new social contract, in that a company's place in its community and wider society is changing. This is important for clients too. The latest Schroders Global Investor Study showed how people expect companies to prioritise the actions that have an impact on the wider environment and society."