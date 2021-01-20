Decentralised energy, decentralised skills, and decentralised profits
Britain has the potential to make a lot of money in efficient, decentralised energy, argues Lucy Symons-Jones of the Association for Decentralised Energy
To an Australian migrant like me, Britain can seem a lot like the Scandinavian countries. I live on a heat network so get to enjoy the 'hygge' feeling of being cosy, sandwiches are a favourite fare and...
Trade Bill: MPs vote against greater post-Brexit trade deal scrutiny
MPs voted 353 to 277 against an amendment that would have ensured greater democratic oversight over agreements that could have major impacts on food standards and environmental issues
UK housebuilders to face 'zero carbon ready' standard from 2025
Government confirms Future Homes Standard will apply to any new homes built from 2025, delivering a major uptick in the pace of the shift away from gas boilers - but campaigners are left disappointed by failure to adopt more rapid timetable
Has Covid-19 changed the conversation around sustainable investing?
Schroders investment experts explain what impact the pandemic has had on sustainable investing and what it means for the future