Study: 'Boring' retrofits yield higher financial and environmental returns than flagship projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Most effective real estate climate investments come not from 'iconic' retrofits but suburban office and warehouse upgrades, report claims

Retrofitting suburban offices, mid-century retail sites , and regional warehouses can generate better financial and environmental returns than higher-profile, flagship developments. That is the headline...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

UK's oldest truck stop gets major green upgrade

'Once-in-a-generation opportunity': Cardiff International Sports Village plans to push city towards carbon neutrality by 2030

More on Buildings

Study: 'Boring' retrofits yield higher financial and environmental returns than flagship projects
Efficiency

Study: 'Boring' retrofits yield higher financial and environmental returns than flagship projects

Most effective real estate climate investments come not from 'iconic' retrofits but suburban office and warehouse upgrades, report claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2025 • 3 min read
City of London landmark One Poultry to undergo major net zero retrofit
Efficiency

City of London landmark One Poultry to undergo major net zero retrofit

Project led by UKGBC, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy, and FORE Partnership hailed as a 'live showcase for innovative retrofit solutions'

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read
'We want to be a hotel for everybody': How Radisson gave a Manchester hotel a net zero makeover
Management

'We want to be a hotel for everybody': How Radisson gave a Manchester hotel a net zero makeover

Designing a net zero hotel from the ground up is one thing, but eradicating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from an existing hotel represents a major milestone for global chain's climate efforts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 July 2025 • 16 min read