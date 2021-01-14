BBC Director-General broadcasts new net zero ambitions

Tim Davie confirms corporation will set net zero by 2030 target as he calls on organisation to 'dial up the focus on sustainability'

The BBC is set to become the latest high profile organisation to adopt a new net zero emissions target, after Director-General Tim Davie confirmed an ambitious new decarbonisation strategy will be introduced across the corporation this year.

In an all-staff webcast, Davie announced plans for the BBC to deliver net zero emissions by 2030 as part of a wider push to enhance the corporation's sustainability credentials.

"It's a 'decently' ambitious target but I'd love to beat it," Davie said in a wide-ranging interview with One Show presenter. "For many reasons we have not set a net zero target before and I think we needed to, so this is now a commitment and we're going to go after it."

The BBC has delivered a raft of sustainability initiatives in recent years, while embracing the Bafta-backed albert standard for green broadcasts, and ramping up its coverage of environmental issues. However, it has to date lagged rivals such as Sky and BT, which have already set net zero emissions targets, and has previously been targeted by Extinction Rebellion protestors who have accused the corporation of not doing enough to highlight the scale of the climate crisis.

Davie said the corporation had "a lot to be proud of already" in terms of its sustainability efforts, but argued that "now we really need to get on the front foot and make sure we are industry-leading in certain areas".

"We need to make sure across the BBC, in every department, we really dial up the focus on sustainability," he added.

More details on the precise nature of the BBC's net zero target and how it plans to deliver on the goal are expected to be announced last this year. However, any strategy is likely to include wide-ranging commitments to step up the procurement of renewable energy and electric vehicles, reduce travel, enhance efficiency, and a degree of investment in carbon offset initiatives. The corporation can also expect to face criticism from some of its vocal opponents in the media who are likely to question the value of investing in decarbonisation measures.

However, the commitment is part of a major global trend that has seen over 1,500 leading businesses unveil net zero emissions targets in recent years, alongside similar commitments from governments that are set to cover around two thirds of the global economy once the incoming US administration makes good on its pledge to introduce a net zero emissions goal.

Davie also stressed that priorities for the year included cementing the BBC's role as a universal service, delivering a renewed commitment to impartiality, and ensuring the organisation becomes less London-centric. "I want decision-making out of London and I want to see core strands of our output from across the UK," he said.