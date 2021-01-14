Climate adaptation: Could nature based solutions help bridge the gap?
Huge shortfall in financing for climate adaptation measures means global efforts to tackle the climate crisis are akin to 'going into battle blindfolded with one hand tied behind our backs', UN warns
Nature-based climate solutions are critical for combating the increasingly severe impacts of global warming and should be a top priority for governments and businesses worldwide, with global climate adaptation...
BBC Director-General broadcasts new net zero ambitions
Tim Davie confirms corporation will set net zero by 2030 target as he calls on organisation to 'dial up the focus on sustainability'
PepsiCo serves up net zero by 2040 goal
Global drinks giant doubles interim emissions goal and pledges to become net zero emission business by 2040
Pensions and investment industries launch stewardship steering group
Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and the Investment Association team up on new push to enhance stewardship in pursuit of sustainable long term returns