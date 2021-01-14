Climate adaptation: Could nature based solutions help bridge the gap?

Adapting to increasingly severe climate impacts has fallen is not receiving enough attention from governments, according to UNEP | Credit: South Agency
Huge shortfall in financing for climate adaptation measures means global efforts to tackle the climate crisis are akin to 'going into battle blindfolded with one hand tied behind our backs', UN warns

Nature-based climate solutions are critical for combating the increasingly severe impacts of global warming and should be a top priority for governments and businesses worldwide, with global climate adaptation...

