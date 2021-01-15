Smart home energy market the focus of new consumer protection drive

Citizens Advice teams up with energy industry groups to try and identify any gaps in consumer protections for burgeoning flexible home energy market

A drive to help protect consumers from potential risks in the burgeoning market for domestic clean energy technologies, such as batteries, heat pumps, smart appliances, and electric vehicles, has been launched by Citizens Advice alongside trade bodies Energy UK and the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE).

Announced yesterday, the new 'risk register' for demand side response (DSR) services aims to identify any gaps in protections for consumers as growing numbers of firms offer home energy flexibility technologies and tariffs in the coming years that are designed to cut costs and emissions from the grid, the groups explained.

As the UK decarbonises transport, home heating, and energy generation in pursuit of a net zero economy, green technologies such as EVs, heat pumps, and smart technologies are set to become an increasingly common means of helping to manage household energy and match power supply and demand on the grid.

As such, a growing number of energy suppliers are now offering smart home energy tariffs to incentivise the flexible use of energy to balance peaks and troughs in demand on the grid.

Through either automated software or smart phone reminders, so called time of use tariffs provide households with lower cost power when there is a surplus of renewable energy available and higher cost power during periods of peak demand. The approach is designed to lead to lower emissions and reduced costs for both grid operators and households, as customers can charge up an EV overnight when power is cheaper or switch to using power from a domestic battery when electricity prices are higher, for example.

Many members of Energy UK and the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) are already offering such services, and further innovation and products are expected to be developed in the coming years, bolstering the growing market for DSR services through new flexible and smart home energy systems.

However, Citizens Advice has warned that while industrial DSR services were now relatively widespread in the UK, such flexibility and energy balancing systems were still new for the domestic market, and as such consumers would need confidence that the promised benefits from such technologies would materialise in order to drive take-up. Concerns have also been voiced in some quarters that unless time of use tariffs are well managed some households could get hit by higher bills if power prices spike repeatedly when there is pressure on the grid.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said the new risk register would therefore seek to identify potential risks to consumers, analyse the costs and benefits associated with new flexible grid technologies, and assess work currently being undertaken by the energy industry to address any risks. As such, the groups hope to be able to identify if there is likely to be a consumer protection gap in future, before adoption of the new tariffs and technologies becomes more widespread.

"The transition to net zero is going to bring huge changes to everyday life, including how we heat and light our homes, how we use domestic appliances and how we travel," Cooper explained. "It's vital the potential benefits this will bring are open to all. For the transition to be successful, people will need the confidence to make these major adjustments. This means identifying and addressing early on any potential gaps in consumer protections."

She said the charity was working with the government and the energy sector to ensure the shift to smart home energy technologies was "truly inclusive", and that it would continue this collaborative approach going forward as such technologies become more popular.

Caroline Bragg, head of policy at the ADE, said home energy flexibility offered consumers the opportunity to earn money from the energy system by, for example, helping to balance demand on the grid using an electric car battery.

However, she added that "domestic flexibility is still very nascent in the UK but it will, and indeed needs to, take off in the next few years". "As the industry grows, it's crucial that we continue to deliver consistently good customer outcomes," she said.