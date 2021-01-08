Legal & General pumps up financial backing for low-carbon heat

Heat pumps are primed to play a critical role in decarbonising heating, one of the biggest challenges facing the UK as it works towards net zero

Financial giant Legal & General has announced additional backing for heat pump technology, building on investments made last year

British financial services giant Legal & General announced yesterday that it is scaling up its backing for low-carbon technologies by providing debt finance to a renewables funding scheme named HeartRHIght, which supports the delivery of air source heat pump technologies to the social housing sector.

The long-term financing will accelerate HeatRHIght's delivery of low-carbon heating to Housing Associations across the UK, Legal & General said.

Legal & General's financing for HeatRHIght joins previous support for heat pump technology from the firm, which last year snapped up a 36 per cent stake in heat pump manufacturer Kensa.

"Legal & General is delighted to have made another investment in the low carbon heating space, an area where we intend to increase our exposure in the coming months," said Matther Taylor, head of alternative debt at LGIM Real Assets.

"As we continue to invest in businesses where we can deliver social and economic good, whilst driving value and offer secure returns, clean energy technology has become an increasingly attractive match for our clients longterm pension commitments."

Heating and hot water for UK homes accounts for around 25 per cent of the country's total energy use and 15 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Decarbonising the sector is among the biggest challenges facing policymakers as they work towards the UK's binding 2050 net zero goal, necessitating some of the most radical and comprehensive overhauls of any industry.

Heat pumps are seen as a critical technology for decarbonising heat, replacing gas and oil boilers, which will be banned from new-build homes from 2025. Powered by electricity, heat pumps work by extracting heat from one place and transferring it to another. In its 10 Point Plan published in November last year, the UK government set a target to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028.

However, industry insiders have warned that without additional policy measures and investment the sector will struggle to meet the target given the currently relatively high cost of heat pump technologies and the need to familiarise installers and homeowners with the new technology.