Setting the gears in motion: Why the path to net zero must not grind to a halt
Amid the coronavirus crisis, climate change has continued to dominate headlines and remains a top priority for political leaders around the world. Last month marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris...
Distilleries receive first phase of £10m green whisky fund
The Green Distilleries competition will provide £10m of funding to 17 distilleries across England and Scotland
Are there turbulent seas ahead for shipping firms as banks back net zero efforts?
Shipping firms face an uncertain decade as they work to align their fleets with IMO carbon intensity targets, the latest briefing from Lloyds List Intelligence warns
Back two-way EV charging technology to slash costs and emissions, white paper urges
Vehicle-to-grid charging technology can deliver power system cost savings of almost £900m while helping slash the carbon intensity of electric vehicles, a new white paper backed by BEIS and EV manufacturer Nissan argues
Air Protein raises $32m to spur commercialisation of lab-made meat
The new funding was led by ADM Ventures, Barclays and GV (formerly Google Ventures)