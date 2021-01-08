Air Protein raises $32m to spur commercialisation of lab-made meat

Air Protein uses innovative technology to create high-protein-content "meat" from elements in the air

Air Protein, a pioneer in producing meat made in labs from elements in the air, has successfully raised $32m through its latest Series A round of fundraising, the California-based company announced yesterday.

Air Protein uses a unique technology to produce protein in sustainable, vertical "farms" that it claims can be built virtually anywhere on the planet. Using elements in the air, Air Protein claims it can manufacture high-protein-content meat within days. Advocates argue that such technology could help meet the challenge of feeding a growing global population while slashing agriculture's currently vertiginous emissions - the bulk of which come from livestock that are estimated to be responsible for around 14 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

The new funding will be used to launch an innovation lab to accelerate product development and commercialisation, Air Protein founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Dyson said.

"With this funding, we will be able to accelerate our work towards providing innovative, environmentally-friendly, highly nutritious alternatives that will play an important role in meeting the growing global demand for alternatives to animal protein," Dyson said.

"We are commercialising a novel technology platform that is capable of scaling to large-scale production to help feed the world's ten billion people by the year 2050, in the most sustainable approach available today," she added.

The latest funding round was led by ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV, the investment arm formerly known as Google Ventures.

"It's essential to explore a variety of alternative solutions and options to help meet the growing global population's demand for protein," said ADM Ventures' managing director Darren Streiler.

"ADM is a global leader in alternative proteins, and we are excited to help leverage our vast experience with fermentation solutions to help bring Air Protein's innovative new ideas to the market."

The news comes just weeks after authorities in Singapore approved lab grown meat products for sale for the first time, marking a major milestone for the nascent industry.