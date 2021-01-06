Latest BusinessGreen webinar confirmed: Net Zero Investment - What role do investors play?

Hosted in association with Schroders, latest free webinar will next week explore the role investors can play in accelerating the net zero transition

BusinessGreen will next week host its first webinar of the year, exploring the role of the investment community in accelerating the net zero transition.

The free-to-attend webinar, hosted in association with asset manager Schroders, will take place from 3pm on Wednesday 13th January and delegates can register their place now.

The webinar will bring together head of sustainability strategy at Schroders Hannah Simons, Carbon Tracker co-founder and CEO Mark Campanale, and Scottish Widows' head of investment stewardship Shipra Gupta, to debate how the net zero transition is leading to exciting new investment trends that all investors and businesses need to be aware of.

The interactive panel discussion will explore how a growing number of financial institutions have announced ambitious plans to deliver more sustainable, and eventually net zero emission, portfolios, while at the same time customer demand for low carbon and ESG investment products is growing fast.

It will also discuss the role investors can play in accelerating, or delaying, the net zero transition, and explore the challenges businesses and investors face as they seek to get a better handle on climate risks and environmental performance.

"The investment community has a critical role to play in determining the pace and shape of the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "But the precise nature of that role is still very much open to debate as businesses and investors adapt to new climate risk reporting requirements and fast-evolving green business and technology trends. We're delighted to bring together such an expert panel to discuss these crucial issues."

The webinar comes ahead of the first Net Zero Festival event of 2021, which on March 17th will provide a day-long exploration of the Net Zero Finance landscape. Further details on the event and the wider Net Zero Festival programme will be announced later this month.