'Real risk to wellbeing': UK summer temperatures set to rise faster than global average, study finds

Research mapping 40 years of future global climate trends has concluded that temperatures in the UK are set to increase faster than other parts of the world

UK summer temperatures could intensify far more rapidly than the global average over the coming decades, posing a "real risk" to Britons' wellbeing, stark findings from researchers at the University of Bristol suggest.

Fresh analysis published yesterday compared 40-year climate projections for different regions around the world, detailing how UK summer temperatures, and extreme hot days, could warm up to 50 per cent faster than the average rate of global warming.

The proliferation of summer heat extremes poses a "real risk to well-being in the UK", the researchers warned, highlighting that recent summer heatwaves resulted in more than 3,400 excess deaths in England alone between 2016 and 2019. The coronavirus crisis has further intensified the issue, with far more people in the UK working from home last summer, and often in households ill-equipped for hot temperatures.

The research, which was published in in Environmental Research Letters journal, was carried out in collaboration with the University of East Anglia's Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

Lead author of the study Dr Alan Kennedy-Asser, from the University of Bristol's School of Geographical Sciences, said localised climate projections were an important way to highlight the impacts of climate change to the public.

"So often the conversation about climate change revolves around the global average temperature - such as the Paris Agreement targets of limiting warming to 1.5 or 2C above pre-industrial levels," he said. "Seeing these results really hits home as unlike the global average temperature, which is hard to relate to, we have likely all experienced the recent hot summers and can imagine how these changes might impact us."

The study used Met Office future climate scenario data for different parts of the world to investigate the duration, intensity, and spatial extent of projected future heatwave events, as well as a host of different measures of heat stress.

The research team said it was now exploring how to work with regional policymakers to understand the socioeconomic implications of summer heat extremes, confirming that a project is already underway with the Welsh Government that uses the findings to identify "pockets of risk".

Graham Craig, senior policy advisor on decarbonisation for the Welsh Government, said the research was helping enhance the devolved administration's understanding of future climate impacts as it finalised the country's new carbon budget.

"Welsh Ministers will update Wales's statutory emissions reduction pathway early next year, following advice from the Climate Change Committee in December," he said. "Dr Kennedy-Asser's work is helping Welsh Government officials bring emissions targets and carbon budgets to life, painting a picture of summer heat extremes in Wales at 1.5C, 2C, and beyond."

The research was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council through the UK Climate Resilience Program's Impacts and Risk Assessment to better Inform Resilience Planning (IMPRES) project.