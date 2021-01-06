Blow for climate campaigners as government refuses to block controversial Cumbrian coal mining project

Decision not to intervene in planning process for coal mine draws widespread condemnation from politicians and green campaigners amid concerns over project's climate impact

The government has refused to intervene in the planning process for a controversial coal mine in Cumbria, potentially paving the way for the UK's first new colliery in 30 years, it emerged today.

West Cumbria Mining's proposals to build the £165m mine were given the green light by Cumbria County Council in October last year, but the project was immediately put on hold after Communities Secretary Robert Jenkins said he was considering requests to review the controversial project on climate grounds.

Green campaigners, which warn the project could result in an additional nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, had hoped Jenrick would use his power to 'call in' the decision on the basis it could undermine the UK's 2050 net zero target as well as its diplomacy efforts in the run up to the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year. Hopes the project could be blocked were boosted by the government's decision last year to block plans for a separate coal mine in the north east, citing concerns over its climate impact.

However, Jenrick dashed those hopes today in a letter confirming he would not intervene to stall or block the project, arguing that the government was "committed to give more power to councils to make their own decisions on planning issues".

In the letter seen by ITV, the Secretary of State wrote that he was "content that [the application for the coal mine] should be determined by the local planning authority".

The Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government also confirmed the decision in a statement this afternoon. "Planning decisions should be made at a local level wherever possible," it said. "This application has not been called-in and is a matter for Cumbria County Council to decide."

Cumbria County Council had voted 12-3 in October to approve the project, which developer West Cumbria Mining claims could generate 500 direct jobs and bring much-needed investment to the region.

It also argues the mine - which is designed to produce coking coal for the steel and chemical industries, rather than for power generation - would reduce the UK steelmaking industry's reliance on more carbon-intensive imports of foreign coal. The mine would extract about three million tonnes of coal annually, mainly from under the seabed, and the firm has promised to close the mine before 2049, arguing this would make it compatible with the UK's net zero goal.

West Cumbria Mining CEO Mark Kirkbride said he was "delighted" with Jenrick's decision. "My team and I are now looking forward to concluding planning sign-off and then being able to commence preparatory steps to begin site work later this year," he said in a statement.

But Jenrick's decision not to call in the project for further scrutiny prompted widespread condemnation from green groups and politicians.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth accused the government of "jaw-dropping inconsistency", pointing out that the decision to let the mine go ahead comes just one month after the government pledged to end all overseas fossil fuel investment and five months after it threw out plans for a new opencast mine in Northumberland on climate grounds.

"Allowing coal to be extracted from this proposed mine for over a quarter of a century completely undermines the government's credibility on the climate crisis - especially ahead of the crucial UN summit later this year, which the UK is hosting," he said. "Global leadership on the climate emergency means leaving coal in the ground, where it belongs."

The council's claim that the proposed mine would be 'broadly carbon neutral' was also slammed by campaign groups, which said this did not take into account the emissions generated from burning the coal produced by the mine.

Greenpeace UK's policy director Doug Parr called on Jenrick to "immediately reverse his decision" and to then axe the project altogether. "Claims that it will be 'carbon neutral' is like claiming an oil rig is a wind turbine," he said. "Of course, job creation is absolutely vital to communities but we must look forward to the jobs of 21st century, not back to those in declining industries."

Local MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron - who put in the original request for the government to 'call in' the scheme - also criticised the government's decision, which he described as an "almighty backwards step in the fight against climate change and a complete disaster for our children's future".

Have just received a letter from Government saying they have rejected my request for them to call in the planning application for a new coal mine in Cumbria.



This is an almighty backwards step in the fight against climate change and a complete disaster for our children's future. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 6, 2021

And Matthew Pennycock, Labour's Shadow Minister for Climate Change, also criticised the government's decision not to intervene. "Deeply disappointing," he wrote on Twitter. "This deep coal mine will not help Britain fight the climate crisis nor will it provide the long-term job security Cumbrians deserve as we transition towards a green economy. Robert Jenrick should have intervened."