Ørsted secures green light for mammoth 2.4GW Hornsea Three offshore wind farm

UK's Planning Inspectorate grants consent for major wind farm despite concerns over potential impact on local seabird populations

Ørsted has officially been given the green light to start work on the third phase of its mammoth Hornsea wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, despite concerns raised by conservation groups over the potential impact of the development on local sea birds.

Following several delays on a final decision - which prompted dismay within the UK renewables sector - the UK's Planning Inspectorate last week finally granted development consent for the 2.4GW Hornsea Three Offshore Wind Farm, which Ørsted estimates will provide enough clean power for over two million UK homes and offset 128.2 million tonnes of CO2 over the project's lifetime.

The UK's Businesss Secretary Alok Sharma had last summer said he was "minded to approve" the project, but called for more time for Ørsted to submit addition information and carry out further consultation over the project, amid concerns over the potential impact of the project on kittiwakes.

The energy giant has now promised to deliver a "compensation plan" for the 300-turbine wind farm aimed at encouraging the growth of kittiwake seabird numbers elsewhere in order to balance the potential loss of populations as a result of the Hornsea Three project.

Duncan Clark, head of the UK region for Ørsted, said the compensation plan "demonstrates that the industry can continue to deliver on the government's offshore wind ambition of 40GW by 2030 in a sensitive and environmentally responsible way".

"We've worked closely with key stakeholders to develop a robust compensation plan focused on the implementation of onshore artificial nesting structures specifically designed for kittiwake," he said, adding that the project would make a "significant contribution towards meeting the UK's net zero commitments".

"We will now be reviewing the full Development Consent Order and will continue to work closely with stakeholders and local communities as we take the project forward," Clark added.

Conservation groups were less convinced by the company's compensation plan, however. RSPB's director for global conservation, Marin Harper, said the Planning Inspectorate's decision was "nothing short of a gamble", arguing it would only become clear whether the compensation plan has been effective after the Hornsea Three wind farm is up and running.

"Industry alone cannot reconcile the challenge of increased deployment and threats to nature," he said. "These are a symptom of poor planning and must be urgently addressed by the UK government if they are to deliver on their ambitious targets for offshore wind. We are keen to work with industry and planners across the UK to support the expansion of offshore wind in harmony with nature."

The UK offshore wind industry sits at the centre of the government's net zero plans, and faces a major challenge to scale up its capacity over the coming decade from around 10.5GW in 2020 to 40GW by 2030. The giant Hornsea Three project is therefore seen as a key building block in scaling the offshore wind capacity over the coming decade.

Hugh McNeal, chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, therefore welcomed the Planning Inspectorate's "landmark" decision to grant approval for the Hornsea Three project, which he said would help maintain the UK's global lead in offshore wind.

"Investing in large scale offshore wind power is good for our environment and our economy, boosting productivity and creating thousands of high-quality jobs," he said. "Green growth will be vital to support our long-term economic recovery in the years ahead."

The Planning Inspectorate's decision was announced on 31 December, marking the tail-end of the greenest year on record for the Britain's electricity system, according to National Grid ESO.

The grid operator revealed last week that, with wind and solar records having again been sent tumbling throughout 2020, the average carbon intensity of the Britain's power grid reached a new low last year of 181 grams of CO2 per kWh, down from 215g of CO2/kWh in 2019.

Overall, it marks a near 60 per cent drop in the carbon intensity of Britain's grid since 2013, as coal-fired power plants have gradually been phased out in favour of rapidly growing wind and solar power sources, alongside growing energy efficiency.

With just a few days to go 2020 is set to be the greenest 🍃year on record for Britain's #electricity system, with #wind 🌬️and #solar ☀️records tumbling and average carbon intensity - the measure of emissions per unit - reaching a new low (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ATmvX8xfBa — National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, further records were also set on Boxing Day 2020, as Storm Bella's gusts of up to 100mph helped drive Britain's wind turbines to provide more than half of the country's power generation mix alone for a 24 hour period. While wind power briefly accounted for around 60 per cent of the Britain's power mix in August last year, it had not previously sustained such levels for 24 hours, according to The Guardian.