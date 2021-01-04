Reports: Sharma offers to quit BEIS for full-time COP26 focus

Business Secretary offers to leave departmental role in order to concentrate fully on leading the UK's climate diplomacy efforts in run up to crucial Glasgow summit

Alok Sharma has offered to quit his role as Business Secretary in order to concentrate fully on spearheading the UK's international climate diplomacy efforts over the coming year as president of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, according to reports.

Sharma was appointed to lead the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) early last year after the Conservative Party's landslide general election win, giving him a leading role in the drive to decarbonise business and industry in line with the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal.

He was also handed the additional responsibility of COP26 President, however, and with growing pressure to ensure the UK delivers a summit that galvanises global climate action in November, there have been growing concerns that the demanding role requires full-time concentration from a leading cabinet member.

Sharma was not well-known figure in global politics when he took up the role - unlike other big names such as former Prime Minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary William Hague who both reportedly turned down the COP26 president role last year - but Johnson regards him as a competent operator to continue leading the critical climate diplomacy job, according to The Times.

And Sharma has reportedly offered to resign as Business Secretary in order to keep his COP26 President job, preferring to give up his role at BEIS than his chairmanship of the major global summit, in a move that is expected to spark a cabinet reshuffle in the coming weeks.

One figure tipped to replace Sharma at BEIS is former Chancellor Sajid Javid, which would see him return to the cabinet after his shock exit from 11 Downing Street early last year, a move that led Rishi Sunak to take over at the Treasury.

When contacted by BusinessGreen, the government declined to comment directly on reports of a potential upcoming cabinet reshuffle, merely insisting that Sharma retains both of his roles as Business Secretary and COP26 President at the present time.

"Alok Sharma remains the Business Secretary and COP26 President, driving progress to tackle climate change in the UK and around the world ahead of the COP26 summit later this year," the government said in a statement.

It follows a survey of economists highlighting strong expectations that Sunak will unveil new carbon taxes in 2021 order to help plug holes in the Treasury's finances, which have been placed under strain by the economic downturn spurred by the escalating coronavirus crisis over the past year.

The vast majority 73 leading economists surveyed by The Times expect the Chancellor to announce tax rises towards the end of 2021 in order to help bring the national debt under control, with new green levies tipped to play a major role.

The Conservatives' 2019 general election manifesto included commitments not to raise income tax rates, national insurance or VAT, meaning Sunak will have to look elsewhere to boost the Treasury's coffers, and 42 survey respondents are predicting new environmental taxes, according to the newspaper.

It comes as the Treasury gears up to publish its hotly-anticipated review of the potential costs associated with delivering the UK's net zero target over the next three decades, having late last month given its clearest indication yet that it regards decarbonisation efforts as "essential to long-term prosperity".

HMT's Net Zero Review is expected to be published in the spring, offering a first-of-its-kind overview of the expected costs, investments, and benefits of driving down emissions to net zero, as well as where costs are most likely to fall, and who should pick up the bill.

And an interim report on the upcoming Review released before Christmas signalled that the Treasury believes policy certainty is critical to minimising transition costs for the private sector, arguing that a mix of policy levers will be required to support the net zero shift.

It comes as the green economy awaits a raft of crucial climate and environmental policy decision in 2021 ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which the UK is co-hosting with Italy in November. The government has promised to deliver an overarching net zero strategy, on top of a host of blueprints covering critical areas such as heating, buildings, transport, industrial emissions, and hydrogen.