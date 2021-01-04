Government unveils £8m to advance plans for six net zero industrial hubs

A major CCUS and hydrogen production facility at Saltend Chemicals Park is the centrepiece of plans to decarbonise the Humber | Credit: px Group

Latest funding to be split between six regional industrial decarbonisation projects across the UK in support of hydrogen, carbon capture and renewable energy technologies

A raft of industrial firms have been granted £8m to produce detailed decarbonisation roadmaps setting out how they could leverage clean energy technologies to slash emissions over the coming decade, as part of the government's ambition to establish the "world's first" net zero industrial hub in the UK by 2040.

Projects in the West Midlands, Tees Valley, North West, Humber, Scotland and South Wales are set to receive a share of the funding announced on Saturday, spearheaded by six regional consortiums comprised of industry, local authorities and public bodies.

The public-private consortiums behind the six projects receiving the latest funding are expected to embrace a range of solutions and technologies in their plans, including scaling hydrogen production to help shift heavy industry away from fossil fuels, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to prevent emissions from polluting the atmosphere, and greater use of renewable energy.

Cutting emissions from the country's most carbon intensive industrial corridors is critical to the UK's mission to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and the government is hoping to establish four low-carbon industrial hubs by the end of the decade, with a view to achieving net zero emissions at one pioneering cluster just 10 years later.

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the funding boost would help the government meet its twin aims of tackling the UK's regional inequalities and driving a 'green' economic recovery from the ongoing economic and health crises.

"As we continue to level up the UK economy and build back greener, we must ensure every sector is reducing carbon emissions to help us achieve our commitment to net zero emissions by 2050," he said. "This funding will help key industrial areas meet the challenge of contributing to our cleaner future while maintaining their productive and competitive strengths."

As well as channelling investment to the UK's regions and nurturing national expertise in cutting-edge low-carbon technologies, it is hoped decarbonising the UK's industrial heartlands will help protect the jobs of workers currently currently employed in high-carbon industries, while generating thousands of new opportunities for local workers.

One project alone - the Net Zero NW Cluster Plan, which spans parts of north-east Wales and North West England - is aiming to create more than 33,000 new jobs, while the Humber Cluster Plan is also aiming to protect 55,000 dependent on high-carbon manufacturing across the Humber Estuary in North East England, according to the government.

The funding marks the second phase of the government's £170m Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge and comes after the same six projects successfully secured phase one funding for feasibility studies last Spring. Only after the two-year competition closes will government allocate the bulk of the funding to support project deployment, through its research arm, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Bryony Livesey, UKRI challenge director of industrial decarbonisation explained the second phase of funding would see companies and their partners "plan for comprehensive changes to industries, products and supply lines".

"This is a crucial step in the government's plans to develop cost-effective decarbonisation in industrial hubs that tackle the emissions challenge UK industry faces," she said. "The move to low carbon industry is a huge opportunity, with the chance for the UK to take the lead and seize a large share of a growing global market."