Aeristech plots 'state-of-the-art' electric aircraft technology facility in Warwickshire

The firm plans to work with hydrogen-electric aircraft developer ZeroAvia at the new facility | Credit: ZeroAvia

Electric motor technology specialist claims new West Midlands facility will create 60 green engineering jobs to help develop zero emission aircraft

Electric motor specialist Aeristech is to establish a "state-of-the-art" test and development facility for electric and hydrogen aircraft technologies in Warwickshire, in a move it claims will create 60 new green engineering jobs over the next four years.

Announcing its expansion into the aerospace sector on Friday, the firm said the new facility would allow it begin offering its expertise in "market-leading power dense electric motors and motor controllers", including hydrogen fuel-cell compressors, for use in developing zero emission aircraft.

Aeristech - which has to date largely plied its trade in developing motor technologies for electric vehicles and the wider automotive sector - said it was investing in the new West Midlands aerospace facility as it views sustainable aircraft technologies as key to the aviation sector's recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

The move builds on Aeristech's involvement in the UK government-backed HyFlyer II project alongside zero emission aircraft developer ZeroAvia, which aims to develop the world's first 19-seat hydrogen-electric powered plane by 2023.

For its part in the project, which harnesses Aeristech's 25kW fuel cell compressor technology, the firm has been awarded £2.75m of government funding through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Programme.

Aeristech said the HyFlyer 2 project was the first of "a steady steam" of upcoming aerospace partnerships that would utilise its electric motor and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Duncan Kerr, Aeristech CEO, said the firm would be working on the project with ZeroAvia at the new facility "to bring passenger-ready zero emissions aviation to reality".

"This is a significant expansion for Aeristech and highlights the potential for our technology in aerospace applications," he said. "At Aeristech, we have a proven track record in other industries such as the automotive, marine, off-highway and material handling sectors. This has helped us to identify an exciting opportunity to use our technology to make large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen-electric flights possible, with the potential to create hundreds of highly skilled green-collar jobs in the UK."

The aviation sector has experienced a torrid 2020 in the wake of the pandemic as international travel has plummeted, while there is rapidly growing interest in developing greener aircraft and jet fuels to tackle the industry's significant climate impact.

Last week ZeroAvia said it had secured $21.4m backing in its first funding round from investors including tech and retail giant Amazon and oil and gas major Shell. The news followed the announcemnt of a partnership with British Airways to explore the development of hydrogen-electric aircraft.

The latest developments came as Shell last week announced a new agreement to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation biofuels at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, to help support the logistics giant's ambition to reduce all its logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.

The deal makes DHL Express the first customer to be supplied with sustainable aviation fuel under Shell and biofuels specialist Neste's jet biofuel supply partnership, which was announced in September. The move will see the fuel, which is made from waste and residue materials, used in blended form alongside jet fuel on DHL Express flights.

Shell claims its sustainable aviation fuel can, in neat form, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional fossil jet fuels.

Anna Mascolo, president of Shell Aviation, said the agreement with DHL Express was "an excellent example of how the cargo aviation sector can help accelerate aviation's pathway to net-zero emissions by building demand as the fuel industry seeks to increase supply of SAF".