'Modern, smarter, digitally enabled': Ofgem sets out price control plan for local networks from 2023

Energy regulator sets out how it expects to deliver a 'more modern, smarter, digitally enabled' grid that can support up to 11 million electric vehicles by 2030 and increased demand for heat pumps

Ofgem has set out its methodology for determining new price controls for Great Britain's local electricity distribution networks for the RIIO-T2 price control period that will run from April 2023, confirming plans to support investments that accelerate the decarbonisation of transport, heat, and power.

In an update late last week, the energy regulator said it expected to see lower returns for investors during the five-year period, in line with its approach for all other price controls during the 'RIIO' period.

The move comes less than two weeks after the regulator announced it would significantly cap investor returns in the RIIO-T2 transmission price control that runs from 2021 to 2026, while unlocking £40bn for investment in green and resilient grid infrastructure projects.

During RIIO-ED2, Britain's 14 district network operators (DNOs) will be required to expand their capacity with flexible solutions, such as battery storage or demand management systems that smooth peaks in demand, the energy regulator said, noting that the more expensive option of building new network capacity would only be considered after these options have been tried.

Digitalisation will also be a priority under the new regime, Ofgem said, and energy network companies will be required to better share and coordinate data on local energy use. These requirements will ensure energy companies share data with flexibility providers, it added, serving to boost the market for smart and flexible grid services.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearly emphasised local electricity networks were "at the forefront" of efforts to deliver on the UK's climate change targets, which include the new targets to reduce the country's carbon emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 on 1990 levels.

"They will need to, make sure the right arrangements are in place to support the capacity and charging infrastructure that will drive the electric vehicle revolution and the solutions needed to provide cleaner energy for heating our homes," he said. "This will require a more modern, smarter, digitally enabled grid that evolves in line with rapidly changing demands and maximises the benefits from all available energy assets."

Ofgem explained RIIO-ED2 would be structured in way that ensured companies support "an accelerating and increasingly decentralised energy market". Under the new rules, DNOs will have to take on broader distribution system operation (DSO) responsibilities that include "enhanced capabilities in planning, operation and market services", it said.

The regulator also set out its plan to "retain a strong innovation stimulus" throughout the five-year period. Companies will have access to a new $450m Strategic Innovation Fund as well as "direct funding" for projects that drive the decarbonisation of power, heat and transport at a lower cost than current technologies allowed, it said.

The methodology will ensure that consumer can benefit from high quality network services while bills are kept low, Ofgem said, adding that final methodology decisions on the financial framework for the distribution price control would be taken in the first quarter of 2021.

However, network operators have consistently questioned whether the updated price controls will allow for sufficiently attractive returns that enable them to attract the necessary capital investment.