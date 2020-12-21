Make all new boilers hydrogen-ready by 2025, grid operators urge

Boiler manufacturers and Energy Networks Association call for sale of greener alternatives to fossil fuel boilers to be mandatory within five years

All boiler installations across the UK should be 'hydrogen-ready' from 2025, according to a coalition of gas boiler manufacturers and grid operators, who have written to the Prime Minister urging him to set an ambitious phase-out timeline for fossil fuel heating systems.

In an open letter to Boris Johnson on Friday, manufactures such as Baxi Heating and Worcestor Bosch joined forces with the Energy Networks Association (ENA) in calling for boilers capable of using hydrogen as well as fossil fuel gas to be the mandatory market offering in four years' time.

The firms argue the move would give householders a choice of potential low carbon heating alternatives - including hydrogen-ready boilers, heat pumps or hybrid technologies that combine the two - and would therefore help maintain public support for decarbonisation efforts.

Moreover, requiring boilers to be hydrogen-ready would "send a clear signal to boiler manufacturers to build on their existing work in this area, to invest in developing the widest possible range of hydrogen-ready products for consumers to choose from", the letter states.

Decarbonising the UK's heating supplies is widely regarded as one of the most challenging tasks on the pathway to net zero emissions by 2050, with the overwhelming majority of households currently connected to the gas grid. Shifting to greener home heating appliances is therefore likely to be capital intensive, while also causing disruption in people's homes, experts have warned.

But Baxi Heating UK managing director Karen Boswell said hydrogen had an important role to play in the net zero transition, and could offer consumers "a relatively low disruption option for decarbonising hear".

"A mandate for hydrogen ready boilers represents an effective pragmatic step which would help to prepare households, simplifying a future changeover," she said.

The letter follows the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last month, which promised to "set out a clear path that sees the gradual move away from fossil fuel boilers over the next 15 years as individuals replace their appliances and are offered a lower carbon, more efficiency alternative".

The Plan, which featured £12bn of public funding for green infrastructure, also included a target for 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, and to establish the UK's first town with its gas supplies provided entirely by zero emission hydrogen by 2030.

The Climate Change Committee has also recommended all new boilers sold in the UK should be hydrogen-ready from 2025, before natural gas boilers are removed from sale altogether for homes and businesses by 2033 at the latest. However, it stressed that such targets would also need policies to ease the cost burden on householders, estimating a hydrogen-ready boiler is likely to cost up to £100 more than today's standard boilers.

David Smith, chief executive of the ENA, which represents all five of Britain's gas grid operators, said that in order to drive down carbon emissions in people's homes, householders "must be able to choose the technology that's right for them and the properties they live in, otherwise all the other progress we've made risks being undone".

"We need hydrogen-ready boilers, heat-pumps and any other technology that can help deliver that," he added.

In response, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it planned to consult next year on the potential role for hydrogen-ready boilers in the net zero transition.

"We are investing to make our buildings more energy efficient and will be setting a path for moving away from fossil fuel boilers over the next fifteen years as part of our plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," BEIS said in a statement. "The government has been supporting the development of prototype hydrogen-ready boilers under the Hy4Heat project. Once we have the final results from this project next year, we plan to consult on the role hydrogen-ready appliances might play in the transition to net zero."

However, the debate over which technology should dominate efforts to decarbonise heating systems remains controversial, with some advocates of heat pumps arguing that hydrogen should be reserved for use in industrial and transport applications and as such electric heating systems should be the default option for curbing heating emissions.