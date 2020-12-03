'Net Zero Deal': UK and Scotland urged to work together to help keep North Sea oil and gas in the ground
The UK must deliver a managed transition for the North Sea oil and gas industry that curbs production but maintains employment opportunities, a new IPPR report argues
The UK and Scottish governments must work together to develop a 'net zero deal' to keep North Sea oil and gas in the ground and invest in low-carbon industries to replace them, evading the risks of social...
More news
'Astongate': Aston Martin promises review of controversial EV report
Aston Martin boss promises to investigate circumstances surrounding report on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars at the heart of 'astongate' accusations
UK climate advisers urge PM to approve 'bold as possible' 2030 target
Climate Change Committee recommends UK set target to cut emissions by 'at least' 68 per cent from 1990 levels over next decade
Legal & General pledges to half portfolio carbon emission intensity by 2030
Goal part of a raft of measures outlined in the pension giant's new ESG policy
Nestlé targets regenerative agriculture in €3bn climate plan
Food and drink giant's roadmap includes major focus on scaling up regenerative agriculture across supply chains worldwide as it sets sights on net zero emissions by 2050