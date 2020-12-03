How a slowdown in energy efficiency progress is jeopardising global climate goals
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused energy efficiency investments to tumble while increasing the energy intensity of the global economy, according to the International Energy Agency
Global progress on energy efficiency was stymied through 2020 by the Covid-19 crisis, intensifying the need for stronger government action, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report published...
More news
'Astongate': Aston Martin promises review of controversial EV report
Aston Martin boss promises to investigate circumstances surrounding report on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars at the heart of 'astongate' accusations
UK climate advisers urge PM to approve 'bold as possible' 2030 target
Climate Change Committee recommends UK set target to cut emissions by 'at least' 68 per cent from 1990 levels over next decade
Legal & General pledges to half portfolio carbon emission intensity by 2030
Goal part of a raft of measures outlined in the pension giant's new ESG policy
Nestlé targets regenerative agriculture in €3bn climate plan
Food and drink giant's roadmap includes major focus on scaling up regenerative agriculture across supply chains worldwide as it sets sights on net zero emissions by 2050