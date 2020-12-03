How a slowdown in energy efficiency progress is jeopardising global climate goals

Boosting energy efficiency is seen as essential to reaching the world's climate goals
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused energy efficiency investments to tumble while increasing the energy intensity of the global economy, according to the International Energy Agency

Global progress on energy efficiency was stymied through 2020 by the Covid-19 crisis, intensifying the need for stronger government action, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report published...

