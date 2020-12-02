How the global fossil fuel 'production gap' threatens to exacerbate the climate crisis

Fossil fuel production, from sites such as the Bayswater coal power plant in Australia, is set to increase over the next decade. Credit: Zetter
Despite lockdown generating a steep decline in fossil fuel production, COVID-19 recovery plans risk accelerating it beyond pre-COVID levels, a UN-backed study warns

A dangerous gap exists between the need to wind down fossil fuel production to limit catastrophic global heating, and national plans and projections that are set to increase global production over the...

