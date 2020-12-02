Reports: Boris Johnson mulls more stretching 2030 climate target for UK

Prime Minister considering raising current 2030 target to cut emissions by 69 per cent from 1990 levels in new Paris Agreement plan

Boris Johnson is considering significantly raising the UK's 2030 emissions reduction target, in a bid to accelerate decarbonisation efforts over the next decade and bolster the Prime Minister's global climate leadership in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow next year, according to reports.

The UK has a legal target to cut greenhouse gases by 61 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, but Johnson is weighing up whether to increase the goal to 69 per cent, which would market a 50 per cent increase in the rate of decarbonisation over the next decade, according to reports this morning in the Financial Times.

Such a move would intensify the challenge faced by so-called hard-to-abate sectors of the UK economy, and would require significant policy intervention and investment to slash emissions from home heating, major industry, and heavy transport, at the same time as accelerating emissions reductions from the energy and transport sectors.

It would more than likely mean large numbers of gas boilers would have to be removed from homes and replaced by hydrogen-ready boilers, heat pumps or district heating over the next decade, while steel, cement, and other manufacturing industries would face huge pressure to switch to greener fuel sources.

But as host of next year's UN climate change summit in Glasgow, the UK is under pressure to demonstrate leadership by submitting a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target as part of an updated climate action plan - or nationally determined contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon - in support of the Paris Agreement.

All signatories to the global treaty are required to submit new NDCs ahead of COP26 and the government is currently drawing up a plan to be unveiled imminently, in the hope of persuading other major economies to do the same.

It would mark the UK's first NDC under the Paris Agreement submitted outside the auspices of the EU, which is separately locked in its own talks over setting a more stretching 2030 emissions reduction target for the bloc.

The government has said it will publish the new NDC and 2030 target ahead of a major global summit on 12 December - the Climate Ambition Summit - which the UK is co-hosting with French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Later today Guterres is set to deliver a major 'state of the planet' speech to set the scene in the run up to next week's summit, in which he is expected to warn that humanity is waging a "suicidal" war on the natural world, and urge every country, city, business, and financial institution to adopt net zero targets by 2050 or sooner, according to the BBC.

The speculation over the mooted new 2030 target follows a flurry of UK green policies in recent weeks, with the PM having last month launched his much-vaunted Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, featuring around £12bn in funding for industries such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and electric vehicles.

Yet even with that Plan and the policies and funding set out to date, the UK remains significantly off-track to meet its decarbonisation targets from the late 2020s onwards. Fresh analysis yesterday by Cambridge Econometrics indicates the Ten Point Plan should deliver a 60 per cent cut in emissions by the end of the decade, but that falls short of the decarbonisation trajectory required to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

As such, more than 75 major businesses in the UK yesterday urged the PM to substantially enhance the existing 2030 emissions reduction target in order to align it with the country's net zero goal, in a letter backed by the bosses of Heathrow Airport, Unilever, Coca-Cola, BT, Tesco and others.

In a statement, the government said: "The UK has led the world in tackling climate change, cutting emissions by 43 per cent since 1990 - the fastest in the G7. We are taking every opportunity to build on this fantastic track record. The UK is currently reviewing its NDC and will publish its enhanced NDC ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December."