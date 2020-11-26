Dogger Bank offshore wind farm: SSE and Equinor to invest £6bn in first phases

The Dogger Bank project is set to have the same capacity as Hinkley Point C | Credit: Equinor

Plans for phase one and two of world's largest offshore wind project in North Sea formally reach financial close

SSE and Equinor have reached financial close on the first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, today agreeing to jointly invest a total of £6bn towards construction of the giant project off the north east coast of England.

Dogger Bank wind farm, a 50-50 joint venture between the two energy firms, is set to be the largest in the world once all three phases are completed in March 2026, with its envisaged 3.6GW of capacity estimated to provide enough power to meet five per cent of the UK's electricity demand.

The £6bn funding for the first two phases, each boasting 1.2GW of capacity, represents the largest ever offshore wind project financing deal anywhere in the world, and has already secured the creation of 320 new jobs in the region to support development and operation, the two firms announced today.

Financing has been secured from a group of lenders comprising 29 banks and three export credit agencies, demonstrating a high level of interest and the potential for strong returns on shareholder capital, said Equinor's executive vice president of new energy solutions, Pål Eitrheim.

"Reaching financial close on the two first phases of Dogger Bank is a major milestone, demonstrating our commitment to profitable growth within offshore wind," he said. "The extensive interest from lenders underpins the attractiveness of UK offshore wind assets and confidence in SSE and Equinor. As the wind farm's future operator, we are proud to take this big step forward in delivering what will be the backbone of a growing wind hub in the North Sea."

GE Renewable Energy has been contracted to supply 190 of the biggest offshore wind turbines ever made for the project, with each standing at almost 250 metres tall with a capacity of 13GW. The news follows recent reports that the US engineering giant is considering plans for a major new offshore wind turbine factory in north east England.

SSE chief executive Alistair Philips-Davies said construction and development of the project had been 10 years in the making and that reaching financial close represented a "huge accomplishment" for the team.

"We are putting our money where our mouth is on delivering net zero and reinforcing the UK's position as a world leader," he added. "This investment will help drive a green recovery from coronavirus through the project's construction over the next five years, creating jobs and boosting the local economy."

The news comes in the same week as the UK government confirmed plans for a new clean power contract auction next year, which is expected to deliver around 12GW of capacity from a new wave of offshore wind, onshore wind and solar, and other renewables projects, including emerging floating wind turbine technologies. The government also indicated that it was exploring how to strengthen supply chain commitments from future developers to ensure more of the technologies and services used to support the burgeoning renewables sector are located within the UK.