Global Briefing: French court orders government to justify failure to deliver bolder climate plan
French legal rulings, Indonesian forest protection efforts, and plans to make Australia a renewables superpower, all feature in this week's green business round-up from around the world
Court gives French government three months to explain why climate plan is not in line with emissions goals France has this week become the latest country where climate litigation could force policymakers...
Reports: GE mulls wind turbine factory in north east England
US manufacturing giant said to be in talks to set up facility that would create 3,000 green jobs for the burgeoning offshore wind industry
Justin Trudeau unveils new net zero plan for Canada
Environmentalists welcome legislation but warn that a lack of penalties for failing to meet targets must be addressed as landmark bill makes its way through legislative process
Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy