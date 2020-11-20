Global Briefing: French court orders government to justify failure to deliver bolder climate plan

Global Briefing: French court orders government to justify failure to deliver bolder climate plan
French legal rulings, Indonesian forest protection efforts, and plans to make Australia a renewables superpower, all feature in this week's green business round-up from around the world

Court gives French government three months to explain why climate plan is not in line with emissions goals France has this week become the latest country where climate litigation could force policymakers...

