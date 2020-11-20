Justin Trudeau unveils new net zero plan for Canada

Environmentalists welcome legislation but warn that a lack of penalties for failing to meet targets must be addressed as landmark bill makes its way through legislative process

Canada has tabled new legislation that will see the country formally commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, in line with its Paris Agreement commitments.

The bill, introduced to Parliament yesterday by federal environment and climate change minister Jonathan Wilkinson, would require the government to set five-year interim carbon reduction targets, starting from 2030, as it progresses towards the mid-century goal.

Reducing carbon emissions is a huge challenge for the oil and gas producing nation, which has consistently missed its climate goals and has seen its emissions rise by 21 per cent since 2008 - a period during which the UK drove its emissions down by 45 per cent. The country was recently identified in a fossil fuel subsidy scorecard as the G20's most prolific supporter of oil and gas production, alongside Saudi Arabia, and the federal government has dished out at least $14.2bn in support and bailouts to the country's fossil fuel sector since the start of the pandemic.

But yesterday, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasised the federal government's commitment towards delivering on the country's new net zero emissions goal as the bill was formally launched in Ottawa. "Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges of our times," he said. "Just like with Covid-19, ignoring the risks of climate change isn't an option. That approach would only make the costs higher and the long-term consequences worse. Canadians have been clear - they want climate action now."

The legislation fulfils a 2019 election promise from the Liberals to chart a net zero pathway for Canada, which has the third largest oil and gas reserves of any nation in the world. As things currently stand, the country is on track to miss the carbon reduction target, set by Trudeau's Conservative predecessor Stephen Harper, of a 30 per cent cut below 2005 levels by a huge 77 million tonnes.

As such, the new legislation calls for the creation of an independent 15-member advisory board - that would bring together climate experts, economists, and Indigenous groups - which would advise the government on targets and sector-by-sector decarbonisation strategies.

Critics have been quick to point out that the bill lacks detail on how emissions reductions will be delivered in collaboration with provinces and territories and have decried the dearth or any enforcement mechanism that would compel businesses and provincial governments to comply with the targets. They have also argued that the government must introduce its inaugural target sooner than 2030, given the scientific consensus that achieving net zero depends on decarbonisation action taken this decade.

Montreal-based green group Équiterre welcomed the new legislation but warned that several shortcomings needed to be addressed as it passed through parliament.

"The bill includes better tools for planning and monitoring, but there are no binding measures and no obligation to deliver results," said director of government relations Marc-André Viau. "Though the government has included five year milestones in its bill, they only begin in 2030. There needs to be an intermediary milestone in 2025. The next few years are crucial to address the climate emergency and we cannot afford to wait. Accountability should start now, not in 2030,"

The legislation needs to complete a number of steps before being passed, including a second reading in the House of Commons, a standing committee phase and the Senate. With Trudeau's Liberals a minority government, it will require the support of the left-leaning NDP, which has a history of backing strong climate policies, or Quebec sovereigntist party the Bloc Québécois to get past the Conservative bloc, which remains a staunch supporter of development of Canada's oil and gas sector.

The federal government is also likely to face opposition from some provincial governments over the legislation, in particular the right-leaning governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan that are currently challenging the federal government's carbon tax, a key pillar of its climate agenda, at the country's Supreme Court.

Speaking to Global News on Thursday afternoon, Alberta's environment minister Jason Nixon said: "We are going to continue, inside this province, to meet our environmental obligations, but we're going to do it Alberta's way, which is focused on technology and innovation, focused on making sure there's a future for hydrocarbons."

Nixon said the provincial government did not believe that penalties should be introduced if targets were not met. "I think, instead, they should be taking a page out of Alberta's book," he argued.