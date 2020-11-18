Why the Ten Point Plan can be a turning point for the net zero transition
The government now views net zero as a major industrial and economic opportunity - that’s a huge shift in perception that could have lasting, positive consequences, writes the Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
The Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution contains some important commitments as well as some key omissions. However, before diving into these, it is important to reflect on...
