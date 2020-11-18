Industry and campaigners welcome extension of Green Homes Grant scheme

PM commended for decision to push end date for national buildings retrofit programme back by a year, following high profile concerns that the industry needs to build up capacity to deliver the £3bn scheme

The Green Homes Grant scheme is set to be extended by a year past its original deadline of March, providing relief to the tens of thousands of householders that signed up to the subsidy programme in recent months but have struggled to find an accredited installer to carry out energy efficiency upgrades.

The scheme offers grants worth up to £5,000 - rising to £10,000 for low income households - against the cost of approved energy efficiency measures such as insulation, heat pumps, and hydrogen-ready boilers. It was launched in September as part of the government's coronavirus recovery package, with Ministers claiming the £3bn funding pot would help reduce carbon emissions, slash energy bills, and create tens of thousands of jobs.

But the scheme faced immediate challenges, with many households signing up to the initiative reporting that they could not secure appointments with approved installers to undertake upgrade work. Companies from across the energy efficiency and domestic clean tech sector welcomed the government support but complained that onerous paperwork and stringent certification rules were making it difficult for many smaller firms to qualify for the scheme.

Meanwhile, industry groups warned that the Treasury's decision to close the scheme in March next year meant there was too little time for installers to justify recruiting and training new staff to meet surging demand from households keen to take advantage of the grants - a problem that was further exacerbated by the latest national lockdown.

As such, the government has now announced that it is to push the deadline for the scheme back by a year to March 2022, following singificant pressure from green campaigners and industry groups who argued that extending the scheme would encourage firms to recruit more staff and allow more households to benefit from subsidised energy efficiency measures.

Confirming the extension to the scheme late last night in its much-trumpeted 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, the government also revealed it plans to spend a further £1bn on the scheme, which was originally backed by £3bn of public investment. In addition, the Prime Minister announced a new target for 600,000 new heat pumps to be installed annually in UK homes by 2028 and revealed plans to develop the first town to be heated entirely by hydrogen by the end of the decade, in a bid to wean the UK's housing stock off carbon-intensive gas-fired boilers.

The government's decision to extend the deadline for the Green Homes Grant scheme was broadly welcomed by the building and energy sectors, who had called on the government to revamp the programme after its launch was marred by teething problems.

Caroline Bragg, head of policy at the Association of Decentralised Energy, praised the government for its decision to expand the Green Homes Grant, noting that "drafty, leaky, cold homes" impacted people all across UK. "It brings the green industrial revolution to every voter in every constituency," she said. "Retrofit will mean jobs for installers, technicians and back office staff - supporting young apprentices and those retraining. Industry is just getting started with the first vouchers of the Green Homes Grant and we welcome the Prime Minister's commitment to extending the national buildings retrofit programme."

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, also commended the decision to boost the energy efficiency programme, singling the move out as among the most significant new measures announced by the Prime Minister as part of the new plan. "The 10 Point Plan commitment to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 will send a decisive market signal and we welcome the commitments to extend the Green Homes Grant by a year and the increase ambition around hydrogen and carbon capture," he said.

Andy Bord, chief executive of government-backed flood insurance scheme Flood Re, said that energy efficiency grants could help protect thousands of UK households from flooding. "Today's announcement provides the government with an opportunity to extend the Green Gomes Grant to include help for householders to install property flood resilience measures that will help thousands of people protect their homes from one of the most severe impacts of climate change - increased flooding," he said.

And Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Buildings, said the extension was "very positive news" that demonstrated the government had listened to builders' concerns. "This will give the reassurance needed to the building industry to invest in the scheme," he said. "However, the Green Revolution needs to be more ambitious about the built environment if the government is serious about creating a low carbon economy."

The plan has also received plaudits this morning from oil and gas giant Shell, insulation sector association NAPIT, the National Home Improvement Council and letting agents association ARLA Propertymark.

However, the government also faced calls to back up its new targets for green heat technologies with a long term planning for accelerating the roll out of green building systems.

Pedro Guertler, programme leader at environmental think tank E3G, cautiously welcomed the government's new provisions for energy efficiency, but argued that they needed to be backed by a long-term investment plan and clear regulatory framework in forthcoming policy papers, such as the Spending Review, the Energy White Paper, the National Infrastructure Strategy, and the Heat and Buildings Strategy.

"The target for 600,000 heat pumps to be installed every year by 2028 is welcome, as is the intention to continue the Green Homes Grant and public buildings schemes - but only one year's worth of funding has been committed," he wrote on Twitter. "An investment plan is needed. Decarbonising our homes alone will sustain 200,000 green jobs while increased consumer spending from energy bill savings will create many more, driving economic recovery in every part of the country. One year's worth of funding commitments will not deliver the step-change in private sector skills and supply chain investment we need to create these jobs and get on track to net zero."

In addition to its provisions for building energy efficiency measures, the Prime Minister's 10-point net zero plan also outlines the government's intention to mobilise increased investment in a raft of low carbon technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture, and confirms that sales of new gas and petrol vehicles will be banned in 2030.