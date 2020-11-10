Wizz Air launches scheme to help passengers offset CO2

Passengers can use a new travel footprint calculator on Wizz Air's website to support a forestry project in Uganda and a renewable energy scheme in Ecuador

Wizz Air has launched a new carbon offsetting scheme enabling passengers to calculate their flight's environmental impact and offset its carbon emissions, the budget airline announced yesterday.

Working with Norwegian consultancy CHOOOSE, Wizz Air has created a travel footprint calculator on its webpage through which passengers can input flight details, calculate their flight's carbon emissions, and then offset their journey by supporting selected climate projects, the airline said.

Offsetting a single Wizz Air flight from London Luton airport to Madrid for one passenger costs around €2.50, the calculator shows.

The Hungarian firm is initially supporting two carbon reduction projects through the offsetting scheme: a reforestation project in Uganda known as the International Small Group and Tree Planting Program (TIST); and the Pichacay Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy Project in Ecuador, which recovers and repurposes landfill methane to produce clean electricity. Both projects are certified by the Verified Carbon Standard, according to Wizz Air.

"Together with our modern aircraft fleet, variety of fuel saving initiatives, maximisation of passenger load factor, a network design which avoids unnecessary connecting flights and the lightest materials used in the cabin, we are ensuring that Wizz Air is the best and greenest choice passengers can make when they fly," said Marion Geoffroy, chief corporate officer at Wizz Air, which operates a fleet of 134 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

It comes amid growing pressure on airlines to tackle their climate impact, with the global aviation sector estimated to account for between two and 3.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, with work to develop commercially viable technologies and solutions for low carbon flight still in its infancy, companies in the sector have been turning to carbon offsetting and natural climate solutions to reduce their impact.

As well as working with Wizz Air, CHOOOSE also last year partnered with Heathrow to launch a platform enabling passengers to calculate and offset the carbon footprint of their journey. Projects supported also included the Ugandan reforestation initiative, as well as a wind farm in Costa Rica.