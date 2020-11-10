'Wake-up call': Palm oil industry failing on deforestation goals, ZSL analysis finds

A road runs through a oil palm plantation in Cameroon | Credit: ZSL
Most firms in palm oil supply chain - including major consumer goods giants - still do not report basic information on how they are monitoring deforestation, wildlife conservation charity finds

Many of the world's biggest palm oil producers, processers, and traders are still failing to implement effective strategies to prevent the destruction of forests across the tropics, often despite having...

