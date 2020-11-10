IEA: Renewables enjoy record global growth in 2020 despite Covid-19 headwinds

IEA confirms surging growth in capacity puts renewables on track to become largest single source of electricity worldwide by 2025

Renewable power continues to go from strength to strength, despite the disruption caused by the global coronavirus crisis, with new capacity added in 2020 set to close in on a record of almost 200GW, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The global energy body's annual clean power report today reveals almost 90 per cent of all electricity capacity added in 2020 came from renewables, led by wind, hydropower, and solar PV projects. Expansion is expected to surge even further next year, as coronavirus restrictions start to ease and governments step up net zero transition strategies ahead of next year's crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

In the US and China alone, wind and solar capacity additions are expected to jump by 30 per cent in 2020 compared to last year, as developers rush to take advantage of expiring incentives, the IEA said.

Underpinned by record new capacity additions, the electricity generated by renewable technologies is also set to increase by seven per cent globally in 2020, growth which comes despite a five per cent annual drop in global energy demand - the largest since the Second World War - said the IEA.

The growth in the renewables market marks a sharp contrast with the fortunes for oil, gas, and coal which have all suffered to a greater or lesser extent in the wake of the pandemic, with coal plants continuing to shut in the West, and many oil and gas majors forced to announce job cuts as they seek to restructure their businesses.

Renewables development, in contrast, has remained remarkably resilient to the economic crisis, and appears to have become even more attractive to investors in 2020 compared to fossil fuels, with the IEA forecasting even stronger growth for the coming years.

India and the European Union are expected to be the driving forces behind record expansion in global renewable power capacity next year, with IEA predicting a further 10 per cent expansion for the global market that would represent the fastest growth for the sector since 2015.

The surge in development activity is partly the result of projects being delayed from 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and construction caused by Covid-19, it said.

"Renewable power is defying the difficulties caused by the pandemic, showing robust growth while others fuels struggle," explained Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director. "The resilience and positive prospects of the sector are clearly reflected by continued strong appetite from investors - and the future looks even brighter with new capacity additions on course to set fresh records this year and next."

Over the first 10 months of 2020, China, India, and the EU have driven auctioned renewable power capacity worldwide 15 per cent higher than in the same period last year, marking a new record that demonstrates expectations of strong demand for renewables over the medium and long term, the IEA said.

At the same time, shares of publicly listed renewable equipment manufacturers and project developers have been outperforming most major stock market indices and the overall energy sector, the report found. For example, shares of solar companies worldwide more than doubled in value between December 2019 and October this year.

If the trend continues as expected, total wind and solar PV capacity is on course to surpass fossil fuel gas power within three years, and coal power within four years, with renewables set to become the largest sources of electricity generation worldwide by 2025.

"By that time, renewables are expected to supply one-third of the world's electricity - and their total capacity will be twice the size of the entire power capacity of China today," said Birol.

However, the IEA again warned that many policy levers and investment incentives were still needed to harness the growing momentum behind renewables in order to decarbonise the economy at a pace that is in line with the global climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

At the present rate, due to expiring incentives in key markets worldwide, renewables capacity additions are expected to see a small decline in 2022, but the IEA said that with the right policy support global solar and wind additions could each increase by a further 25 per cent that year. Solar PV additions alone could reach a record level of 150GW by 2022, a rise of almost 40 per cent in just three years, it estimates.

The report also notes that some parts of the renewables sector have been hit hard by the pandemic. Renewable fuels and heat have struggled during the 2020 pandemic, for example, and are in need of greater policy support, the IEA argues. Biofuels used in transport are set to experience their first annual decline in two decades thanks to the pandemic, while demand for renewable fuels in industry has also fallen due to the decline in economic activity this year. Overall, it means total renewable energy demand is likely to grow by just one per cent in 2020, the IEA said.

"Renewables are resilient to the Covid crisis but not to policy uncertainties," explained Birol. "Governments can tackle these issues to help bring about a sustainable recovery and accelerate clean energy transitions. In the United States, for instance, if the proposed clean electricity policies of the next US administration are implemented, they could lead to a much more rapid deployment of solar PV and wind, contributing to a faster decarbonisation of the power sector."