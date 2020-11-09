'Shielding our customers': Scottish Widows announces £440m divestment from carbon-intensive companies

Scottish Widows today announced a new exclusions policy targeting firms that derive more than a tenth of their revenue from thermal coal and tar sands

Pensions and insurance giant Scottish Widows today committed to divest almost half a billion pounds from companies that have failed to meet its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, while warning that it will offload more assets in the future if companies do not act to improve the sustainability of their business practices.

The firm's new exclusions policy targets companies which derive more than 10 per cent of their revenue from thermal coal and tar sands, alongside manufacturers of controversial weapons and those that violate the UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, environmental protection, and corruption.

The new exclusions will be applied across the group's life, pension, and OEIC funds, and will apply to index trackers as well as its own active funds, the company said, adding that it is now working with its fund manager partners to divest from firms that pose the most severe investment risk. The first tranche of divestments is expected to total around £440m.

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments at Scottish Widows, said there was a compelling financial, as well as environmental, rationale for the move. "As a large institutional investor, we have a vital role to play in shielding our customers from ESG investment risks, as well as influencing positive change through the investments we hold," she explained. "The growth of these 'at risk' companies is likely to be severely limited by future regulations and the changing views of customers and investors, leading to significant falls in their share prices."

The new exclusions form part of Scottish Widows' Responsible Investment and Stewardship Framework, which was launched earlier this year.

It also follows the insurer's collaboration with BlackRock to design an innovative fund integrating ESG considerations into its pension funds. The resulting ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund backs businesses that decrease carbon emissions, increase clean technology revenue, and display more efficient water and waste management, the firms say, using a data-driven approach to measure a company's exposure to and management of low-carbon transition risks and opportunities.