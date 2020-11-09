The Paris Agreement isn't perfect, but its net zero goal is having real impact

  • Farhana Yamin
For a high profile seat at the UN table, CEOs must offer ambitious climate commitments with clear action plans and targets, writes environmental lawyer and activist Farhana Yamin

In 2018, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned we have just 10 years to prevent global temperatures going beyond the 'well below' 2C threshold let alone the safer limit of 1.5C mandated...

