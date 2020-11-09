Green glass: Carbon capture project to tackle glass manufacturing emissions

Glass manufacture is an example of an industrial process that has proven challenging to decarbonise

Experiments to test the applicability of carbon-capture technology for glass manufacturing will be conducted by British firms C-Capture and Pilkington

Chemical engineering firm C-Capture Limited has secured Innovate UK funding to test the potential for its pioneering carbon capture technology to tackle emissions from the glass manufacturing industry, the company announced late last week.

The Leeds-based firm is developing carbon capture technology which it claims uses 40 per cent less energy than current, commercially available alternatives. It applied to Innovate UK's Sustainable Innovation Fund in partnership with UK glass manufacturer Pilkington, seeking funding for experiments to assess the feasibility of deploying the technology at Pilkington's manufacturing site.

Emissions from the glass manufacturing industry have traditionally posed technological challenges, as they contain high levels of impurities that inhibit the effective operation of existing carbon capture technologies. However, C-Capture's technology uses a new class of amine-free proprietary solvents to capture carbon dioxide, which could prove effective at tackling glassmanufacturing emissions.

The firm is now set to undertake a research project to expose these solvents to representative flue gases generated during the glass manufacturing process, it said.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from Innovate UK, which will demonstrate the robust nature of C-Capture's solvent, and its suitability for processes which have traditionally been considered difficult to decarbonise," said Dr Helen Atkinson, C-Capture's business development manager.

C-Capture was founded in 2009 as a spin-out from the department of chemistry at the University of Leeds. Recent investors include IP Group, Drax, and BP Ventures. It claims its carbon capture technology could make the removal of carbon dioxide from a range of large-scale processes - including power generation from coal, gas and biomass, and the production of cement, steel and aluminium - significantly more economically competitive.