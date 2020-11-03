Oil and gas giant Equinor pledges to become 'net zero energy company'

Newly installed CEO Anders Opedal declares 'Equinor is committed to being a leader in the energy transition'

Equinor has become the latest European oil major to announce a new net zero emissions goal, after yesterday setting out an ambition to become a net zero energy company by 2050.

In an announcement timed to coincide with the first day in the post for new CEO and President, Anders Opedal, the Norwegian oil and gas giant said its new net zero goal would cover emissions from both energy production and final consumption.

"Equinor is committed to being a leader in the energy transition," Opedal said in a statement. "It is a sound business strategy to ensure long-term competitiveness during a period of profound changes in the energy systems as society moves towards net zero."

He added that in the coming months the company would update its strategy to "continue to create value for our shareholders and to realise this ambition".

The company now expects to present an updated strategy at its Capital Markets Day in June 2021.

"Equinor has for years demonstrated an ability to deliver on climate ambitions and has a strong track record on lowering emissions from oil and gas," Opedal said. "Now, we are ready to further strengthen our climate ambitions, aiming to reach net zero by 2050."

The move follows Equinor's announcement earlier this year that it plans to achieve carbon neutral global operations by 2030 and to reduce absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Norway to near zero by 2050. It also builds on the company's recent commitment to step up its investment in renewables and accelerate the development of its carbon capture projects.

The announcement comes just days after the company's flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) project marked a major milestone, which saw Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg formally open the world's largest CO2 transport test facility at Equinor's facility in Porsgrunn.

The upgraded test facility, which has been in place since 1997, has been modified to make it possible to study transport of CO 2 as gas and liquid, simultaneously.

"This shows how infrastructure and competence from the oil and gas industry can be used to accelerate efforts to capture CO2 and store it in reservoir," said Sophie Hildebrand, chief technology officer in Equinor. "This is an opportunity to create a new industry in Norway."

The company today stressed that carbon capture technologies are set to play a key role in its new strategy, arguing that "to achieve net zero emissions requires a well-functioning market for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and natural sinks, as well as the development of competitive technologies for hydrogen".

It also reiterated its commitment to bolstering its position in the fast-expanding renewables market. "To develop Equinor as a broad energy company, renewables will be a significant growth area," the company stated. "Equinor has previously set ambitions for profitable growth within renewables and expects a production capacity of 4-6GW by 2026 and 12-16GW by 2035. Equinor now plans to expand its acquisition of wind acreage, with the aim of accelerating profitable growth and will continue to leverage its leading position in offshore wind."

However, Equinor can expect to face similar criticism from green groups to that experienced by BP and Shell in the wake of their unveiling of new net zero plans, after the company confirmed it expected oil and gas production to continue to grow in the coming years.

Specifically, Equinor expects to deliver an average annual oil and gas production growth of around three per cent from 2019 to 2026, while preparing for a "gradual decline" in global demand for oil and gas from around 2030 onwards.

As such, the company indicated that it could continue to invest in fossil fuel projects, but fully expected overall production to fall. "Value creation, not volume replacement, is and will be guiding Equinor's decisions," it stated. "In the longer term, Equinor expects to produce less oil and gas than today."

As with previous net zero commitments from oil and gas majors, green groups and investors will now await the company's detailed new investment plans with much interest, in order to see if they are compatible with the stated net zero goal.