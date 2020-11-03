How the UK risks missing out on a €120bn hydrogen opportunity

Analysis published by Aurora Research notes that UK could become hydrogen leader but warns regulatory issues must be tackled in forthcoming hydrogen strategy

Hydrogen sales could generate more than €120bn of revenue annually across Europe by 2050, with most of the demand growth set to be concentrated in Germany, followed by the UK, France, and Italy, according to a major new analysis published today.

A new study from Aurora Research this morning notes that Germany is currently the most attractive market to invest in hydrogen infrastructure in Europe, thanks to an ambitious hydrogen strategy focused on boosting capacity for renewables-produced hydrogen that includes electrolyser capacity targets and generous incentives to stimulate both hydrogen supply and demand.

The Netherlands and UK come second and third in the analyst's league table, due in part to their potential as attractive places for the development of both blue hydrogen, made from steam reformed gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS), and its zero emission equivalent, green hydrogen made from electrolysis of water powered by clean energy.

However, despite the many competitive advantages enjoyed by the UK in the form of its industrial base, access to North Sea reservoirs for storing captured emissions, and rapidly expanding renewables capacity, Aurora notes that the country has higher regulatory barriers for hydrogen development than many other nations - an issue that is compounded by the lack of an official hydrogen strategy.

The dearth of a hydrogen roadmap makes the UK an outlier among Europe's largest economies, with the EU, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands all having published strategies detailing how they intend to boost production and use of the low carbon fuel. While the Westminster government has made positive overtures about its plans to ramp up the UK hydrogen economy, ministers are yet to officially set out how they plan to stimulate the market for the fuel, or how they intend to streamline the planning process for project developers.

The government announced last month that it will publish a hydrogen strategy in Spring of next year, and hydrogen policies are also expected to be included in the long-awaited Energy White Paper and green stimulus announcements that the goverment has promised to unveil this autumn. But to date, the government has provided little detail about how it intends to support the fledgling sector beyond the current patchwork of funding for relatively small scale trials, such as existing support for hydrogen buses and the recently launched trial for hydrogen trains.

Aurora's report notes that the UK benefits from a number of significant advantages when it comes to hydrogen deployment, which include extensive use of natural gas in heating that could be displaced by the low-carbon fuel; access to salt cavern capacity which could be used for hydrogen storage; a rapidly-decarbonising grid that could enable the development of green hydrogen; and a long history of natural gas production, alongside significant potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure that could enable blue hydrogen production.

But, as Aurora research director Richard Howard explained, the development of hydrogen in the UK continues to face higher regulatory barriers than many other countries in Europe, in particular in relation to the transportation of the fuel and project planning. "If I want to build a hydrogen refuelling station, or an electrolyser or hydrogen storage infrastructure, there's just not as streamlined a process for navigating that whole planning and permitting system as there is in Germany," he said.

Howard suggested the government should match its vocal support for the technology with a detailed action plan that would entice investment to the UK. "There's warm words towards hydrogen and there's supportive statements, but there is not actually no clear plan, no clear incentives, no clear processes around it in the UK," he said. "We do see that already in other countries, so it feels as if the UK is a little on the back foot".

In contrast, Germany was identified in the report as being the most attractive place for hydrogen investment, due to a bold hydrogen strategy published earlier this year, focused primarily on green hydrogen, and incentives for hydrogen production and use. The country, which is already responsible for more than one fifth of hydrogen use across Europe, is aiming to deliver 5GW of electrolyser capacity by 2030, rising to 10GW by 2040.

However, Howard warned the country's focus on renewables-focused hydrogen over blue hydrogen could prove difficult to scale, given the huge amounts of solar and wind generation that would be required to meet demand. "You need renewables for the power sector, and then if you also need renewables for hydrogen production, you start to run into issues about whether there are enough good sites to build those renewables," he warned. "That could be a real challenge in Germany."

The report also notes that any green hydrogen produced using grid electricity before Germany's coal phase out is complete would mean that hydrogen could not really claim to be zero emission. "There is a risk that rapid hydrogen uptake in the short term could perversely increase emissions," Aurora warned, noting that Germany's coal phase out is not currently scheduled to be completed until 2038.

While UK Ministers are yet to explicitly set out their approach to hydrogen, pundits expect the long-awaited strategy will focus on both green and blue hydrogen production given the government's support for CCS technology. This, according to Howard, is the right approach. "The UK probably wants a bit more of a mix [of green and blue hydrogen] I imagine, although I don't know," he said. "But doing green hydrogen here will be really good, because we have such a decarbonised power system."

Aurora predicts the UK will have the second highest demand for hydrogen in Europe after Germany by mid-century, and overall, it estimates that demand for hydrogen could grow to as much as 2,500 TWh per annum across the continent in that time frame, the equivalent size of the current European electricity system.

The report also notes that France, Spain, and Portugal are likely to emerge as leaders in green hydrogen production, alongside Germany, facilitated by the rapid and extensive rollout of wind and solar generation. France is targeting 6.5GW of electrolysers by 2030, with €7bn earmarked for green projects, while Spain is aiming for 4GW of electrolysers in the same time frame and has set aside €8.9bn for the industry.

Cumulatively, five countries in Europe have pledged to deliver 22GW of electrolysers by 2030, representing more than half of the EU's target of 40GW. The remaining capacity - 18GW - must therefore be filled by the 22 EU members yet to flesh out their strategy, Aurora notes.

It is clear the UK stands to be a major beneficiary of the huge economic gains set to be delivered by Europe's hydrogen industry over the next three decades. The country's long history of natural gas production, its rapidly-decarbonising grid, and repeated endorsements of the technology from ministers all bode well for the sector. However, the continued lack of a hydrogen strategy is eroding the UK's competitive advantage and for anyone interested in the nascent sector next Spring and the promised hydrogen roadmap can not come soon enough.