'Unique opportunity to catalyse action globally': Business groups urge government to update 2030 climate goal before year end

Enhanced climate target for 2030 can put the UK on track to meet its climate ambitions, help deliver a green recovery, and will encourage investment in net zero transition, groups tell government

Business groups have urged the Prime Minister to update the UK's 2030 carbon target before the end of the year, arguing the nation has a responsibility as COP26 host to set an example to the many scores of countries worldwide with weak climate goals.

The Aldersgate Group, The B Team, We Mean Business, the UK Business Council for Sustainable Development are among 15 organisations that have written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning demanding the government unveil a new emissions pledge that is aligned with the Paris Agreement, the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), and the UK's own net zero target.

"As we stand a year away from the start of the COP26 Climate Summit, and five years on from the Paris Agreement, we believe there is an opportunity for the UK to demonstrate the right level of ambition to guide a green recovery and secure international momentum," they wrote. "As the UK calls on other governments to set their own increased NDCs, it has a unique opportunity to catalyse action globally and lead the way for other countries to reflect this level of ambition."

The UK is obliged, alongside all states that signed up to the Paris Agreement, to prepare and communicate a new 2030 climate target, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon, by the close of this year. However, like the overwhelming majority of signatories to the landmark climate treaty, the UK is yet to submit an enhanced goal. The EU is currently in the process of finalising an enhanced 2030 NDC for the bloc, while just a handful of Paris Agreement signatories have formally submitted new strategies that improve upon their previous emissions goals.

The UK government, which has not updated its Paris Agreement climate pledge since committing to its legally binding net zero target last year, is under growing pressure to submit a new 2030 climate plan that is in line with its own national goal and as such formally establishes its position as a climate leader ahead of next year's COP26 summit. Just two weeks ago, more than 40 Conservative backbenchers and Lords urged the government to publish a "much more ambitious" 2030 goal.

Today, business groups similarly called on the government to set out an "ambitious" emissions pledge, noting that an enhanced commitment could mobilise investors behind the net zero transition and advance the policy framework required to deliver a green recovery to the coronavirus crisis.

"With increased commitments from countries with a large share of global emissions such as China, it is now key that the UK remains a leader on climate action, with a strengthened NDC in line with the Climate Change Committee's advice, and backed by a comprehensive domestic plan to deliver its climate targets," said Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group. "This will put the UK credibly on track to meet its climate ambitions and deliver a sustainable economic recovery, whilst sending a powerful investment signal to mobilise private finance."

The business groups, which also include the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, CDP, the Green Building Council, and the Prince of Wales Corporate Group on Climate Change, told the Prime Minister the plan should include "clear ambitions for resilience" and a "comprehensive, just and inclusive delivery plan" that has been endorsed by all parts of government.

"As host of COP26, the UK has a unique platform to support global ambition on climate action through setting out a progressive NDC this year," said Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC). "Investors are clear that governments should be much more ambitious in addressing climate change and this is a significant opportunity for the UK to demonstrate true leadership."

The coalition, which applauded the government's recent pledge to publish a comprehensive Net Zero Strategy in the lead up to COP26, is calling on other UK businesses to join them in urging the government to boost its 2030 climate goals before the end of the year.

The letter comes just a day after the CBI released the results of a survey showing over two thirds of businesses are set to increase efforts to deliver on the UK's net zero goal next year and confirming widespread support for the government's mooted green recovery and 'build back better' plans.

The government has said it will announce a 10 point green recovery plan later this month, which is set to be followed by a raft of new net zero focused policy papers including the long-awaited Energy White Paper and National Infrastructure Strategy, as well as the promised updated NDC.

However, green groups have grown increasingly frustrated at the repeated delays to the promised plans, while an update only last week from the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy again acknowledged that based on current policies the UK is substantially off track to meet medium term emissions targets for the mid-2020s onwards.