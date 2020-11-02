BusinessGreen debuts DeskFlix event on how to build a roadmap for a net zero business

Hosted in association with ENGIE, BusinessGreen's latest free-to-attend exclusive webinar will take place on Tuesday 10 November

BusinessGreen will this month host its first DeskFlix webinar, offering readers invaluable insights into how to develop a roadmap for a net zero business.

Hosted in partnership with ENGIE, the free to attend session will take place on Tuesday 10th November at 10am and will build on the success of the recent Net Zero Festival to provide viewers with practical guidance on how to enact a credible net zero strategy that can deliver on ambitious decarbonisation goals.

Through a series of presentations, panel debates, case studies, and interactive workshops, the in-depth 90 minute virtual briefing will explore the elements that need to be considered when developing a net zero strategy and the financing and procurement options to achieve net zero.

Confirmed speakers include Eliot Whitington, director of the Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change, Fiona Ball, director of The Bigger Picture initiative at Sky, and Kirti Rudra, solutions development director at ENGIE.

You can register to attend the event for free here.