Why demand for consumer goods continues to drive deforestation

Deforestation poses huge threats to the climate, biodiversity and indigenous peoples
Voluntary industry commitments in consumer goods sector have struggled to make a dent in deforestation rates, CDP research suggests, furthering the case for regulatory action

Radical action is needed to tackle deforestation in the supply chains of the world's most widely-traded agricultural commodities commonly found in numerous everyday food items and products, with the consumer...

