Protium and CambridgeHOK eye green hydrogen opportunities in UK horticulture

The two firms said the deal could help the UK horticulture sector reach net zero | Credit: Creative Commons

Firms to collaborate on harnessing green hydrogen to help decarbonise horticultural projects such as vertical farming

Green hydrogen specialist Protium has inked a deal with horticultural engineering firm CambridgeHOK to collaborate on projects aimed at accelerating the use of green hydrogen across UK's horticultural sector, particularly in vertical farming.

Under the terms of the agreement announced today, CambridgeHOK's clients will be offered a range of horticultural solutions powered by the zero emission fuel, which is created through a process called electrolysis that uses renewable power to split water into oxygen and hydrogen.

The tie-up will expand the sustainability offering of CambridgeHOK, which specialises in helping the horticultural sector reduce its environmental footprint through projects such as vertical farming aimed at reducing demand for arable land, the company said.

Protium, which specialises in developing green hydrogen projects, will be responsible for implementing and optimising zero emissions solutions under the deal, as well as engaging with government funding schemes on behalf of clients, the partners said.

The hydrogen-as-an-energy-service deal is Protium's first foray into the horticulture sector, and chief executive Chris Jackson said the tie-up would help align the energy-intensive sector with the UK's climate goals.

"The UK horticultural space is experiencing rapid technological change and has a significant appetite for green energy solutions, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with such an established player in the space," he said. "By working together to combine our expertise, we believe this collaboration will help to advance the UK horticultural sector in its pursuit in achieving the UK government's 2050 net zero target."

Meanwhile CambridgeHOK's energy business development manager Charlotte Penn stressed that the solutions offered by the partners would help businesses save money at the same time as reducing their environmental footprint.

"Horticulture is a very energy intensive industry and therefore finding economically viable energy solutions for our clients could have a huge impact on their margins," she said. "It is an added bonus that this can now be linked with decarbonisation."