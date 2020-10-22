Energy efficiency statistics lay bare the scale of draughty homes in England and Wales
Latest Office for National Statistics data shows there has been little improvement in home energy efficiency in recent years, writes Andrew Warren
Not far off half the energy the UK consumes each year is used in buildings. Two-thirds of that consumption happens in our homes. But the latest official statistics underscore the scale of draughty, inefficient...
'Hidden emitter': Air pollution from domestic gas boilers expected to soar this winter as people work from home
New analysis from ECIU warns of a 12 per cent increase in toxic nitrogen oxide emissions across the UK this winter if lockdown persists
ClientEarth lays down rules for corporate net zero pledges
New 'Principles for Paris-alignment' published as corporates face growing criticism over toothless climate pledges
Met Office warns UK to prepare for more weather extremes
New projections point to record breaking heat and rainfall in the coming years posing costly challenges for health and infrastructure
'Reporting matters': Top corporates embrace sustainability reporting standards
Annual analysis from World Business Council for Sustainable Development confirms detailed sustainability reporting is increasingly embedded in the corporate mainstream